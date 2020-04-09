Telegram Trade Notify
Automatically sends instant notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 directly to Telegram.
Supports 14 languages (English, French, German, Indian, Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese).
Features
-
Accurate partial close detection (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots)
-
Notifications for all symbols of the trading account
-
Notifications only for the current chart symbol, for example EURUSD (optional)
-
Test Telegram button for one-click chat verification (can be hidden from the chart after setup)
-
Protection against duplicate messages
Who is this utility for
-
Traders who don’t want to constantly monitor MT5
-
Users of Expert Advisors who want to track their activity
-
VPS users who need to receive Telegram messages without opening the terminal
-
Traders working with multiple symbols
Trade opening notification includes
-
Symbol
-
Volume
-
Take Profit (can be hidden in settings)
-
Stop Loss (can be hidden in settings)
-
Trade direction (BUY / SELL)
-
Opening price
Trade closing notification includes
-
Symbol
-
Volume (partial or full)
-
Closing price (can be hidden in settings)
-
Profit or loss
Easy setup
-
Open the Telegram app and search for @BotFather.
-
Press Start or send the /start command.
-
Send the /newbot command to create a new bot.
-
Set a bot name (any name, for example MyTradeNotify) and then set a username that must end with bot (for example MyTradeNotifyBot).
-
After creation, BotFather will provide a Bot Token. Save it (example:
1234567890:AAf8Z8PlyKy8Fce8e_y_w8A88vA8Eng_YYY ).
-
In Telegram, create a new channel (public or private — your choice). You may also use an existing channel.
-
Get the Channel Chat ID using one of the following methods:
-
via @userinfobot or @RawDataBot (send a message to the channel and copy the chat.id value),
-
or via Telegram Web: open the channel in a browser and check the address bar, for example:
https://web.telegram.org/a/#-1001234567890
(the number after # is your Chat ID).
-
-
Open the channel settings → Administrators → Add administrator, add the created bot and grant it permission to post messages.
-
Open MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”and add:
https://api.telegram.org
-
Attach the Telegram Trade Notifier utility to any chart, open the Inputs tab, enter your Bot Token and Chat ID, then click OK.
-
A Test Telegram button will appear on the left side of the chart. Click it. If everything is configured correctly, a test message will be sent to the specified Telegram channel.
Important notes
-
The utility does not open or modify trades
-
Works only while the MT5 terminal is running
-
Compatible with all MT5 brokers
-
Supports both netting and hedging account types