Telegram Trade Notify

Automatically sends instant notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT5 directly to Telegram.

Supports 14 languages (English, French, German, Indian, Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese).

Features

  • Accurate partial close detection (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots)

  • Notifications for all symbols of the trading account

  • Notifications only for the current chart symbol, for example EURUSD (optional)

  • Test Telegram button for one-click chat verification (can be hidden from the chart after setup)

  • Protection against duplicate messages

Who is this utility for

  • Traders who don’t want to constantly monitor MT5

  • Users of Expert Advisors who want to track their activity

  • VPS users who need to receive Telegram messages without opening the terminal

  • Traders working with multiple symbols

Trade opening notification includes

  • Symbol

  • Volume

  • Take Profit (can be hidden in settings)

  • Stop Loss (can be hidden in settings)

  • Trade direction (BUY / SELL)

  • Opening price

Trade closing notification includes

  • Symbol

  • Volume (partial or full)

  • Closing price (can be hidden in settings)

  • Profit or loss

Easy setup

  1. Open the Telegram app and search for @BotFather.

  2. Press Start or send the /start command.

  3. Send the /newbot command to create a new bot.

  4. Set a bot name (any name, for example MyTradeNotify) and then set a username that must end with bot (for example MyTradeNotifyBot).

  5. After creation, BotFather will provide a Bot Token. Save it (example:
    1234567890:AAf8Z8PlyKy8Fce8e_y_w8A88vA8Eng_YYY ).

  6. In Telegram, create a new channel (public or private — your choice). You may also use an existing channel.

  7. Get the Channel Chat ID using one of the following methods:

    • via @userinfobot or @RawDataBot (send a message to the channel and copy the chat.id value),

    • or via Telegram Web: open the channel in a browser and check the address bar, for example:
      https://web.telegram.org/a/#-1001234567890
      (the number after # is your Chat ID).

  8. Open the channel settings → Administrators → Add administrator, add the created bot and grant it permission to post messages.

  9. Open MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”and add:
    https://api.telegram.org

  10. Attach the Telegram Trade Notifier utility to any chart, open the Inputs tab, enter your Bot Token and Chat ID, then click OK.

  11. A Test Telegram button will appear on the left side of the chart. Click it. If everything is configured correctly, a test message will be sent to the specified Telegram channel.

Important notes

  • The utility does not open or modify trades

  • Works only while the MT5 terminal is running

  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers

  • Supports both netting and hedging account types


    추천 제품
    Check Execution
    Ivan Zaidenberg
    1 (1)
    유틸리티
    This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders. Instruction 1. Press " File/Open Data Folder " 2. Copy the log-files from  ../Logs   to   ../MQL5/Files 3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example 4. Select parameters: AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD, OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD, CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to
    Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
    Kieu Quyen Ly
    유틸리티
    이 EA는 주로 XAUUSD 스캘핑에 사용됩니다. 목적   거래 관리에서 감정을 제거 — 포지션을 자동으로 보호하고 이익을 실현함으로써 당신이 압박 속에서 어려운 결정을 내릴 필요가 없게 합니다. 기능   ️ 자동 손절 (Stop Loss)   최근 고점/저점 + 버퍼를 기반으로 SL 설정   수동 배치 스트레스 없음   자동 부분 이익 실현   두 가지 모드:   고정 이동: 가격이 X만큼 움직이면 50% 청산   R-비율: 1.2R 이익 목표 시 50% 청산   승자(이익나는 포지션)를 남기면서 수익을 확보합니다.    ️ 원클릭 버튼   모두 닫기 매도 / 매수 / 이익 / 전체   선택사항: 시간별 필터 (최근 60분)   일반적인 문제 해결   이익을 너무 빨리 취함   신경질적으로 스톱 이동   감정적 의사결정   일관성 없는 리스크 관리   ️ 핵심 설정   Lookback: 20분 (SL 배치용)   버퍼: 추가 안전용 0.2 핍  
    Forex Sizer
    Riyo Putra
    유틸리티
    This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup. Features Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and s
    Trend Lines Scalper
    Magdalena Estefania Colonna
    지표
    TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
    Lotsize calculator for deriv and synthetic indices
    Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
    유틸리티
    It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account: Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding val
    TrendLine Auto Executor
    Alessandro Bertoli
    유틸리티
    ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile. TrendLine Auto Executor is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded. The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and e
    Fractal Advanced MT5
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (6)
    지표
    Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
    Local Copy Trading Osw
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    유틸리티
    로컬 카피 트레이딩 OSW 이것은 한 계정에서 다른 계정으로 거래를 복사하려는 경우 훌륭한 도구입니다. 전문가를 구성하려면 다음 단계를 따라야 합니다. 1) SLAVE 단말기에서 자동매매가 활성화되어 있는지 확인합니다. 2) EA가 SLAVE 터미널에서 거래 권한을 가지고 있는지 확인하십시오. 3) MASTER 차트에 전문가를 추가하고 MASTER로 구성합니다. 4) SLAVE 그래프에 Expert를 추가하고 SLAVE(1,2,3,4,5)로 구성 5) SLAVE에서 개인화된 볼륨을 원하는 경우 볼륨 유형을 FIXED, AS THE MASTER'S, FOR EACH 1000 OF BALANCE, MULTIPLIER 또는 AS THE RISK OF THE MASTER 중에서 선택해야 합니다. 이 마지막 것은 1000 usd의 MASTER 계정이 0.01을 보내고 SLAVE 1 계정이 10000 usd로 받으면 0.10으로 열립니다. 6) 자산에 접두사 또는 접미사가 있
    Trade Mate
    Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
    유틸리티
    Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
    Silver Zebra Trading System
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    지표
    Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
    Mega Spikes Max
    Niccyril Chirindo
    1 (2)
    지표
    Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
    Dagangduit Monitor
    Agus Pujianto
    지표
    The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
    Red Zone Monitor
    Tatsuya Otani
    지표
    RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
    OHLC Candle
    Fernando Sanches
    지표
    This tool draws candles at different TIMEFRAME from the 'pattern' displayed on the screen... ...In the 'Standard Chart' M1, he draws the Candles in M15. For example: The 'Standard Chart' in M1, the 'OHLC' in M15 are drawn the Candles (boxes) of M15 behind the candles of M1. Download the demo version... ...see how it can help you notice Support/Resistance points as well as good moves with highs and lows in the 15M.
    Visual Dolphin Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    지표
    Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
    Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    유틸리티
    Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections: ·         Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration ·         Trade management features for active positions Features and Specifications Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Fr
    Lots Risk Sizer
    Andrii Diachenko
    지표
    The Lots Risk Sizer indicator will help you quickly determine the volume of a position in lots The indicator has a collapsible panel at the touch of a button. When installed on a chart, it is located in the lower right corner in the form of a triangular button. Indicator parameters: Risk - the amount of risk in the account currency (usd, eur, etc....). Enter only a whole number Lots - risk in lots Show description (On/Off) - show a text description of the displayed values Display state (On/O
    Auto Break Even Utility MT5
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    유틸리티
    Auto Break-Even Utility MT5 Visualize Your Break-Even Levels Instantly! Auto Break-Even Utility MT5 is a powerful and straightforward tool designed for traders who want to monitor their break-even points with clarity. This utility does not move stop-loss levels or manage trades but instead provides a real-time visual representation of where your break-even levels lie for both buy and sell positions. Why Use Auto Break-Even Utility MT5? When trading multiple positions, it can be difficult to det
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    지표
    표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
    Harmonic Butterfly MT5
    Sergey Deev
    지표
    The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
    BalanceCandles
    Dequan Li
    유틸리티
    //--- indicator settings input string Custom_Symbol_SetName = "Nayuta"; Custom_Symbol_SetName     매개 변수는 사용자 정의 도표의 품종 이름으로 사용할 것입니다. 이 명칭 아래 사용자 정의 도표는 당신이 서비스를 활성화한 후 당신의 계좌 순가치 변화를 기록하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 당신의 거래를 분석하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 이미 창고 변화 통계, 촛불 도표의 방식으로 당신의 컴퓨터 도표에 나타납니다. 더 직관적이고 더 직접적으로 당신의 거래 역사, 그리고 계좌 위험 변화 등을 분석합니다. 5ms의 매번 기록 빈도는 당신의 자금 변화를 완전히 기록할 수 있습니다.남아 있는 것은 아무것도 없다. 당연히 당신이 이 서비스를 시작한 후에 세워질 것이다. 참고 사항: 이 프로그램은 실제 계정에서만 실행되며 시뮬레이션 계정은 변경 사항을 기록하지 않으며 작업 상태에 들어가지 않습니다. 더 좋은 건의가 있으면
    Trend Wave Analyzer
    Rong Bin Su
    유틸리티
    Trend Wave Analyzer Overview The Trend Wave Analyzer is a specialized MQL5 tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies,analyzes,and visualizes price trend cycles in financial markets.It detects complete up/down/sideways price movements by identifying key turning points(peaks and troughs)in price action,providing traders with valuable insights into market behavior patterns. #Key Features -Multi-symbol Analysis:Analyze multiple trading instruments simultaneously -Trend Identification:Auto
    B3 Straddle ATM
    Wellington Silva
    유틸리티
    Script that generates a report of possible ATM Straddle operations. It works for any asset on the spot market that has authorized stock options series on the B3 (Brazilian stock exchange). Straddle operations presented in the report: Short Straddle operations Uncovered Short Straddle Covered Call Short Straddle Diagonal Covered Call Short Straddle (expiration of the covered call after the expiration of the short options) Iron Butterfly Iron Butterfly "Pozinho" Diagonal Iron Butterfly (diagonal
    SlopeChannelB MT5
    MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
    지표
    SlopeChannelB – 경사진 가격 이동 채널을 구축하는 기술 분석 도구로, 시장 현황을 평가하고 거래 신호를 찾는 데 독특한 기회를 제공합니다. 지표의 주요 특징: 경사진 가격 이동 채널 : 이 지표는 지지와 저항 수준을 시각화하는 데 도움을 주며, 이는 추세의 반전 또는 지속 가능성을 나타낼 수 있습니다. 다양한 선 색상 및 배경 강조 : 경사진 지지 및 저항 수준은 다양한 색상으로 표시되며, 채널 자체는 배경이 추가로 강조되어 차트의 시각적 분석을 단순화합니다. 선 계산을 위한 세 가지 옵션 : 지표는 회귀 분석을 사용하여 채널 라인을 구성합니다. 세 가지 방법 중 하나를 선택할 수 있습니다: Robust (기본값) – 이상치에 강한 방법입니다. OLS (최소제곱법) . Median (중앙값 계산) . 최적의 모델 선택 : SlopeChannelB는 다섯 가지 품질 기준의 분석을 기반으로 가장 적합한 채널 라인 변형을 자동으로 선택합니다. 품질 매개변수는 차트에
    FutureProfile
    Gennady Sergienko
    지표
    Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the   same hour of the day   over the past N days and shows: ProbUp   — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge   — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is
    FREE
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    지표
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    Auto SL and TP
    Arthur Singer
    유틸리티
    Auto SL and TP is a program that adds StopLoss and TakeProfit automatically, so you don't need to worry about it anymore. The program checks at any time if StopLoss and TakeProfit are set correctly!!! You can enter your values via the input parameter. Input-Settings StopLoss: Boolean value, if set to true, will be executed. StopLoss in Points TakeProfit: Boolean value, if set to true, will be executed. TakeProfit in Points
    Drawdown Tracker
    Jaron Clegg
    지표
    MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
    Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT5
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    유틸리티
    Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is an advanced trading utility built for MetaTrader 5, offering an interactive on-chart control panel that enables smooth trade execution and comprehensive risk monitoring. This expert advisor includes essential automated features such as automatic Stop Loss adjustment to breakeven, Trailing Stop activation, and a real-time countdown displaying the time remaining until the next candlestick forms.   Trade Assistant Expert Specifications The
    OneKey
    Trinh Minh Tung
    유틸리티
    Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use OneKey. Welcome to our new product - OneKey ! This is a great product written in MQL5, a streamlined version of the ALL IN ONE Keylevel product with the only feature removed being Algo trading. Other features of the product are kept intact and not affected. OneKey integrates many notable functions, including trend determination and Kelevel drawing, detecting Engulfing candle signals, Pinbar, Sideway breakout patterns, BOS, CHOCH, along with profession
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (205)
    유틸리티
    거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (583)
    유틸리티
    Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (116)
    유틸리티
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (147)
    유틸리티
    Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (14)
    유틸리티
    베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (7)
    유틸리티
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (106)
    유틸리티
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.6 (35)
    유틸리티
    Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ5> МТ5", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    유틸리티
    MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    유틸리티
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    유틸리티
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    유틸리티
    Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
    KT Equity Protector MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.25 (4)
    유틸리티
    쉽고 간편하게 거래 자본을 보호하세요 거래 자본을 보호하는 것은 자본을 키우는 것만큼 중요합니다. KT Equity Protector는 귀하의 개인 리스크 매니저로서, 계좌의 순자산(에퀴티)을 지속적으로 모니터링하며, 사전에 설정한 손절 또는 수익 목표에 도달하면 모든 보유 및 예약 주문을 자동으로 종료하여 손실을 방지하거나 수익을 고정합니다. 감정적인 결정이나 추측은 이제 그만—KT Equity Protector가 24시간 내내 믿을 수 있는 자본 보호를 제공합니다. KT Equity Protector는 모든 차트를 자동으로 닫아 다른 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(EA)의 거래를 중단시킬 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 EA를 수동으로 다시 시작할 때까지 어떠한 추가 거래도 이루어지지 않으며, 사용자는 완전한 통제권과 심리적 안정을 얻게 됩니다. 작동 방식 에퀴티 손절(손실 방지): 예를 들어 계좌 잔고가 $10,000이고 에퀴티 손절을 $1,000로 설정한 경우, 순자산이 $9,000로
    OrderManager MT5
    Lukas Roth
    4.83 (24)
    유틸리티
    OrderManager   소개: MT5용 혁신적인 유틸리티 MetaTrader 5용 새로운 Order Manager 유틸리티를 통해 전문가처럼 거래를 관리하세요. 단순성과 사용 편의성을 염두에 두고 설계된 Order Manager는 각 거래와 관련된 위험을 쉽게 정의하고 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 보다 효과적인 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 최적화할 수 있습니다. OrderManager에 대한 자세한 정보는 매뉴얼을 참조하십시오. [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 주요 특징: 위험 관리: 거래의 위험을 빠르고 쉽게 정의하여 더 나은 결정을 내리고 거래 성능을 향상시킵니다. 시각적 표현: 열린 포지션을 명확하고 간결하게 이해하기 위해 거래와 관련된 위험을 그래픽으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주문 수정: 몇 번의 클릭만으로 주문을 쉽게 수정하거나 닫아, 거래 과정을 간소화하고 소중한 시간을 절약합니다. 손끝의 뉴스: 한
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    유틸리티
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    유틸리티
    이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
    ChartSync MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    5 (2)
    유틸리티
    차트 동기화 표시기 - 터미널 창의 그래픽 개체를 동기화하도록 설계되었습니다. TradePanel 에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모는 여기 에서 확인하세요. 객체를 다른 차트로 복사하려는 차트에 표시기를 설치하세요. 이 차트에 생성된 그래픽 개체는 표시기에 의해 동일한 기호가 있는 모든 차트에 자동으로 복사됩니다. 표시기는 그래픽 개체의 변경 사항도 복사합니다. 입력 매개변수: Exception - 복사할 필요가 없는 그래픽 개체 이름의 접두사입니다. 여러 접두사를 ';'으로 구분하여 입력하여 지정할 수 있습니다. Custom symbols - 그래픽 개체를 복사(동기화)할 추가 기호입니다. 세미콜론(;)으로 구분하여 여러 기호를 지정할 수 있습니다. SyncVLINE - 수직선을 동기화합니다. SyncHLINE - 수평선. SyncTREND - 추세선. SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 각도별 추세선 SyncCYC
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    유틸리티
    한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    유틸리티
    거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.59 (17)
    유틸리티
    Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.41 (27)
    유틸리티
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    유틸리티
    DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.9 (20)
    유틸리티
    "Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    유틸리티
    EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
    Cerberus Equity Watcher
    Samuel Bandi Roccatello
    5 (3)
    유틸리티
    Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
    Crypto Ticks and Depth
    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    유틸리티
    Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    유틸리티
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변