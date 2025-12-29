Telegram Trade Notify
- Aleh Piatrenka
- 版本: 1.0
Automatically sends instant notifications about trade opening, closing and partial closing from MT5 directly to Telegram.
Supports 14 languages (English, French, German, Indian, Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese)
Features:Trade opening notifications
-
symbol
-
volume
-
Take Profit (optional)
-
Stop Loss (optional)
-
trade direction (BUY / SELL)
-
opening price
-
symbol
-
volume (partial or full)
-
closing price (optional)
-
profit or loss
-
accurate partial close detection (for example: 0.10 / 0.30 lots )
-
notifications for all symbols of the trading account (optional)
-
notifications only for the current chart symbol (optional)
-
Test Telegram button for one-click chat verification (optional)
-
protection against duplicate messages
Who is this utility for:
-
traders who don’t want to constantly monitor MT5
-
users of Expert Advisors who want to track their activity
-
VPS users who need to receive trading events remotely
-
traders working with multiple symbols
Setup instructions:
-
Open the Telegram app and search for @BotFather.
-
Press Start or send the /start command.
-
Send the /newbot command to create a new bot.
-
Set a bot name (any name, for example MyTradeNotify) and then set a username that must end with bot (for example MyTradeNotifyBot).
-
After creation, BotFather will provide a Bot Token. Save it (example: 1234567890:AAf8Z8PlyKy8Fce8e_y_w8A88vA8Eng_YYY ).
-
In Telegram, create a new channel (public or private - your choice). You may also use an existing channel.
-
Get the Channel Chat ID using one of the following methods:
-
via @userinfobot or @RawDataBot (send a message to the channel and copy the chat.id value),
-
or via Telegram Web: open the channel in a browser and check the address bar, for example: https://web.telegram.org/a/#-1001234567890
The number after # is your Chat ID.
-
-
Open the channel settings → Administrators → Add administrator, add the created bot and grant it permission to post messages.
-
Open MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org
-
Attach the Telegram Trade Notifier utility to any chart, open the Inputs tab, enter your Bot Token and Chat ID, then click OK.
-
A Test Telegram button will appear on the left side of the chart. Click it. If everything is configured correctly, a test message will be sent to the specified Telegram channel.
Important notes:
-
the utility does not open or modify trades
-
works only while the MT5 terminal is running
-
compatible with all MT5 brokers
-
supports both netting and hedging account types