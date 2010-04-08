EA Gold Harvester

 Core Concept

Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system.
It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility.
The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.

 Strategy Logic

Bollinger Band Trend Recognition

The EA automatically detects the price position relative to the Bollinger Bands to determine trend direction and entry zones.

Intelligent Grid Placement Algorithm

A multi-layer dynamic grid structure ensures that every market fluctuation becomes a profit opportunity.

High-Frequency Optimization

Built-in “new bar detection” and “high-frequency refresh” mechanisms capture market changes in real time.

Fully Visualized Interface

Displays Bollinger Bands, pending order levels, and take-profit lines directly on the chart—making trading logic completely transparent.

Button Control System

Toggle visualization of grids with a single click—simple and intuitive operation.

 Key Features & Advantages

 Automatically identifies trend zones and starts/stops grids intelligently
 Customizable grid levels, spacing, take-profit points, and Bollinger parameters
 Precise order management system (auto order cleanup and closure logic)
 Multiple risk control mechanisms to ensure stable operation
 Real-time visual display of grids and take-profit levels
 Minimalist design with extremely low CPU usage—ideal for long-term operation
 Fully compatible with all MT5 instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, etc.)

 Usage Recommendations

Recommended for: XAUUSD

  • Run steadily on a VPS for best performance

  • Combine with money management strategies (e.g., layered scaling or low-risk mode) for long-term profit

  • Test on various timeframes (M15–H1) to optimize parameters for different volatility conditions

  • High-speed execution: millisecond-level order handling ensures the best entry points

  • Recommended starting capital: above $1,000

 Six Layers of Security Protection

  1. Account Balance Protection – Automatically detects insufficient funds

  2. Maximum Drawdown Control – Predefined loss threshold halts trading automatically

  3. Per-Trade Risk Limitation – Each position’s risk strictly controlled

  4. Margin Monitoring – Real-time margin tracking prevents forced liquidation

  5. Volatility Filter – Avoids trading during high-volatility periods

  6. Emergency Stop Mechanism – One-click close-all to instantly exit the market

 Feature Summary

Feature Description
Strategy Type Bollinger Forecast + Grid System
Risk Control Auto Take-Profit, Order Cleanup, No Martingale
Applicable Markets Forex, Gold, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
Display Interface Visual Grid + Control Buttons

 Target Users

  • Busy Professionals – No time to monitor charts, need full automation

  • Experienced Traders – Seeking optimization and efficiency

  • Investment Firms – Require stable, consistent quantitative returns

  • Wealth Enthusiasts – Aim to grow assets through algorithmic trading

 Performance Metrics

Based on historical backtesting; actual results may vary with market conditions.

  • Strategy Stability: Verified across multiple market environments

  • Risk-Return Ratio: Optimized balance between risk control and reward

  • Capital Efficiency: Smart position sizing and capital utilization

 Professional Support & Services

  • Comprehensive Documentation: Full operating manual and parameter guide

  • Technical Assistance: Professional team support and setup guidance

  • Regular Strategy Updates: Continuous optimization based on market dynamics

  • User Community: Knowledge sharing and peer support platform

 Important Notice

This product is a professional trading tool. Users should have a basic understanding of financial markets.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • It’s recommended to start with a demo account to become familiar with the system.

  • Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance.

  • Monitor market conditions regularly and adapt strategy settings as needed.

 Start Your Smart Trading Journey

Let professional quantitative algorithms safeguard your investments—
Empower your trading with technology, making investing simpler and smarter.

Disclaimer:
This product is a technical analysis tool and does not constitute investment advice.
Financial market trading carries risk; investors are solely responsible for their results.
Please invest rationally after fully understanding the product features and associated risks.


