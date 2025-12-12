⚡ GOLD AUREFIX MT5

Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions.

Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes.

The system focuses on controlled trade management, dynamic market response, and robust execution stability, making it suitable for both demo and live trading environments.

🚀 Core Trading Logic

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 utilizes a refined algorithmic framework that analyzes:

Price structure and directional movement

Volatility expansion and contraction phases

Market timing and execution conditions

Broker-specific trading constraints

This hybrid logic allows the EA to adapt smoothly to changing market behavior without relying on aggressive techniques.

🧠 Smart Trade Management

Basket-based position handling

Automatic profit-based position closure

Adaptive distance control between entries

Protection against over-execution during unstable conditions

The EA is designed to maintain operational stability while reacting intelligently to market movement.

🛡️ Risk & Safety Principles

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 follows a capital-preservation–oriented philosophy:

✔ No martingale

✔ No forced averaging

✔ Controlled exposure per market cycle

✔ Built-in safeguards against abnormal spread and execution issues

This structure allows the system to operate with a balanced risk profile, suitable for long-term usage when combined with proper account management.

⚙️ Platform & Broker Compatibility

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Designed for hedging accounts

Works with all brokers (RAW / ECN recommended)

Optimized for low-latency execution

Efficient CPU and memory usage

📌 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Minimum balance: 200 USD / EUR

Leverage: Any

Account type: Hedging

📊 Backtesting & Optimization

The EA is optimized for MT5 strategy tester using high-quality tick data.

Results may vary depending on broker conditions, symbol specifications, and parameter settings.

Users are encouraged to perform their own backtests and forward tests before applying the EA on live accounts.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always trade responsibly and use proper risk management.

