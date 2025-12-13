Gold Aurefix MT5

⚡ GOLD AUREFIX MT5

Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions.

Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes.

The system focuses on controlled trade management, dynamic market response, and robust execution stability, making it suitable for both demo and live trading environments.

Optimal Setup (3 Parameters)

To get the best performance in Demo and Live, this EA requires a quick optimization of only 3 key inputs based on your broker conditions (spread, execution, symbol specification).

After purchase, please message me directly via the MQL5 Market private chat and I will send you the recommended values for your account/broker.

Why this matters: Different brokers use different symbol formats, spreads, and execution rules. Adjusting these 3 inputs ensures the EA works smoothly and consistently.


Important Setup Note (Demo & Live Trading)


For normal Demo and Live trading, you MUST disable this guard, otherwise the EA may open only a minimal validation trade and will not execute the full trading logic.

How to enable full strategy (required)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart (recommended: XAUUSD, M1).

  2. Open EA Inputs.

  3. Set:

MarketValidationGuard = false

  1. Click OK and allow Algo Trading.

  • MQL5 Market validation: MarketValidationGuard = true (default) 

  • Demo / Live / Real trading: set MarketValidationGuard = false


🚀 Core Trading Logic

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 utilizes a refined algorithmic framework that analyzes:

  • Price structure and directional movement

  • Volatility expansion and contraction phases

  • Market timing and execution conditions

  • Broker-specific trading constraints

This hybrid logic allows the EA to adapt smoothly to changing market behavior without relying on aggressive techniques.

🧠 Smart Trade Management

  • Basket-based position handling

  • Automatic profit-based position closure

  • Adaptive distance control between entries

  • Protection against over-execution during unstable conditions

The EA is designed to maintain operational stability while reacting intelligently to market movement.

🛡️ Risk & Safety Principles

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 follows a capital-preservation–oriented philosophy:

✔ No martingale
✔ No forced averaging
✔ Controlled exposure per market cycle
✔ Built-in safeguards against abnormal spread and execution issues

This structure allows the system to operate with a balanced risk profile, suitable for long-term usage when combined with proper account management.

⚙️ Platform & Broker Compatibility

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

  • Designed for hedging accounts

  • Works with all brokers (RAW / ECN recommended)

  • Optimized for low-latency execution

  • Efficient CPU and memory usage

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1/M5

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD / EUR (MORE IS BETTER FOR MAX RESULTS)

  • Leverage: Any

  • Account type: Hedging

📊 Backtesting & Optimization

The EA is optimized for MT5 strategy tester using high-quality tick data.
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, symbol specifications, and parameter settings.

Users are encouraged to perform their own backtests and forward tests before applying the EA on live accounts.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always trade responsibly and use proper risk management.


New Update – Major Upgrade for Maximum Performance

A new update is now live to deliver a stronger and more complete trading experience.

What’s new in this release

  • Expanded input set for deeper customization and fine-tuning

  • Improved internal market scanner logic

  • Additional invisible internal filters and algorithmic indicators (not shown in Inputs, working inside the engine)

  • Faster execution stability improvements and cleaner trade management

Gold Aurefix is now more responsive, more aggressive, and more adaptive to changing market conditions—built to operate with high intensity while keeping the system structured and controlled.

🔁 Ongoing development
This EA will continue to receive further upgrades.
After purchase, you can send me suggestions through the MQL5 Market chat—tell me what you consider most important, and I will prioritize improvements to push Gold Aurefix to the next level.


🔹 Why Choose GOLD AUREFIX MT5?

  • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Stable execution logic for volatile markets

  • Professional-grade structure without aggressive risk techniques

  • Clean, efficient, and MT5-native architecture

  • Suitable for traders seeking a systematic and disciplined approach


