Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail

What Makes This Tool Different?

Most traders jump from EA to EA, searching for the "perfect entry signal." But professional traders know the truth: how you exit determines your profitability.





Smart Trade Manager Pro doesn't give you signals. Instead, it gives you complete control over every aspect of your trade management:





Lock profits automatically as price moves in your favor

Scale out positions with precision using multi-TP ladders

Protect your capital with intelligent trailing stops

Manage risk with built-in calculators

Execute faster with one-click actions





No signal dependency. No strategy lock-in. Just pure trade management power that works with ANY trading style.





Complete Feature Breakdown

PROFESSIONAL 3-TAB INTERFACE

Clean, organized workspace with three dedicated tabs:





Trade Tab – Everything you need for order execution





Quick Buy/Sell buttons with visual feedback

Risk percentage and auto-lot calculator

R:R ratio presets (1:1, 1:2, 1:3) plus custom ratio input

Real-time spread display

Position close buttons (25%, 50%, 75%, ALL)

Tools Tab – Advanced trade management features





Break-Even, Trailing Stop controls

Visual SL/TP line drawing

Position box visualization

Pending order management

Scheduled trading (Time Manager)

Smart Auto Settings

Settings Tab – Customization and preferences





Trading presets (Scalp, Intraday, Swing)

Symbol profile save/load

Dark/Light chart modes

Alert configuration

Visual settings

⏱️ TIMEFRAME QUICK-SELECT BAR

Switch timeframes instantly without leaving your panel:





One-click buttons: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1

Current timeframe highlighted

Settings persist when switching timeframes

No more hunting through MT5 menus

🎯 10-LEVEL TP RATIO MANAGER (Extended)

The most flexible take-profit system available:





10 independent TP levels (TP1 through TP10)

Custom R:R ratio per level (1:1 up to 1:15)

Individual enable/disable for each TP

Partial close options: percentage or fixed lots

After-TP actions: Move to BE, Move to Previous TP, Start Trailing

Runner mode: Keep final position open for extended moves

Built-in presets: Scalping, Swing, Conservative

Perfect for any trading style — from quick scalps to multi-day swing trades.





🧠 SMART TRAILING STOP SYSTEM

Unlike basic trailing stops that kill winning trades too early, Smart Trail adapts to your strategy:





Step-based trailing – Moves stop only when price moves X pips

Trigger-based activation – Start trailing only after reaching profit target

TP-linked trailing – Begin trailing after specific TP hit

Configurable distance and step – Fine-tune for any market condition

Runner-friendly logic – Protects profits without premature exits

Your trailing stop works FOR you, not against you.





🟢 VISUAL DRAG-TO-SET SL & TP

Premium visual trading experience:





Drag SL/TP lines directly on chart – Values update instantly

Live P/L labels – See potential profit/loss at each level

Color-coded zones – Green for profit, Red for loss

Position boxes – Visual representation of your trade zones

R:R display – See risk-reward ratio in real-time

No manual calculations. No typing numbers. Just drag, drop, and trade.





⚡ ONE-CLICK TRADE ACTIONS

Execute trade management instantly:





Button Action

Break-Even Move SL to entry + lock pips

25% / 50% / 75% Partial close by percentage

Close BUY Close all buy positions

Close SELL Close all sell positions

Close ALL Close everything instantly

Trail ON/OFF Toggle trailing stop

Draw Lines Show/hide visual SL/TP

Zero delay. Zero mistakes. Maximum efficiency.





💰 SMART LOT CALCULATOR & RISK MANAGEMENT

Professional risk management built-in:





Auto-lot calculation based on risk percentage

Real-time validation – Shows ✓ when lot is valid, ⚠ when too small

One-click FIX button – Automatically corrects invalid lot sizes

Minimum lot display – Shows exact lot needed for your TPs

Account balance integration – Calculates based on your actual balance

Never risk more than you intend. Never get "lot too small" errors again.





📊 TODAY'S STATS & TRADE ANALYTICS

Track your daily performance at a glance:





Quick Stats Bar:





Today's trade count

Daily P/L (profit or loss)

Win/Loss indicator

Detailed Analytics Window (📊 More button):





Net P/L with color coding

Win rate percentage

Total trades (Wins/Losses breakdown)

Profit factor

Gross profit and gross loss

Average win and average loss

Largest win and largest loss

Last 20 trades history table

Smart trading tips based on your performance

Know exactly how your day is going without leaving the chart.





⚙️ SMART AUTO SETTINGS

Intelligent configuration for any trading style:





Asset Selection:





20 popular instruments pre-configured

Categories: Crypto, Forex, Metals, Indices, Energy

Asset-specific optimized settings

Trading Modes:





Normal – Conservative settings (0.5% risk)

Semi-Aggressive – Balanced approach (1% risk)

Aggressive – Higher risk/reward (2% risk)

Win Rate Integration:





Use your actual history win rate

Or input manual estimate

Get personalized recommendations

One click applies optimal settings for your chosen asset and style.





⏰ TRADE TIME MANAGER

Schedule your trading actions:





Set specific time for trade execution

Choose action: Buy, Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All

Repeat on selected days (Monday-Sunday)

Perfect for news trading or session-based strategies

Automate your timing without automating your decisions.





📋 PENDING ORDER WINDOW

Complete pending order management:





Order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

Visual price selection or manual input

SL/TP integration with auto-calculation

Lot size with validation

Expiry time option

Professional pending order placement from one interface.





🔒 VIRTUAL SL/TP SYSTEM

Hide your stops from broker:





SL and TP managed internally by EA

Broker sees no stop levels

Reduces stop hunting risk

Toggle on/off anytime

Trade with confidence knowing your levels are protected.





🔔 CUSTOMIZABLE ALERTS

Stay informed without watching the screen:





TP Hit alerts – Know when profit targets are reached

Break-Even alerts – Confirmation when SL moves to entry

Trailing alerts – Updates when trailing stop adjusts

Popup alerts – On-screen notifications

Push notifications – Alerts to your mobile device

Configure exactly what you want to know and how.





📂 PER-SYMBOL PROFILE SYSTEM

Save and load settings for each instrument:





Create profiles for XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, etc.

Load instantly when switching symbols

Different SL, TP, risk settings per symbol

Auto-load option available

Trade consistently across all your favorite instruments.





🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION

Make it yours:





Dark/Light chart modes – Match your preference

Position box colors – Customize profit/loss zone colors

Opacity control – Adjust transparency of visual elements

Compact Quick Trade mode – Minimal interface option

Professional appearance that adapts to your workflow.





Who Should Use This Tool?

Manual traders who want faster execution and better exits

Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers who need precise partial closes

Forex traders managing multiple currency pairs

Crypto traders dealing with volatile markets

Index traders on US30, NAS100, SPX500

EA users who want professional exit management

Part-time traders who can't watch charts all day

Risk-conscious traders who prioritize capital protection





If you know how to find entries, this tool will transform how you manage them.





What This Tool Is NOT

Not a signal provider – No buy/sell signals

Not an auto-entry EA – Does not open trades for you

Not a "get rich quick" system – No unrealistic promises

Not a black box – You see and control everything





It IS a professional-grade trade management utility that puts YOU in control.





Safe, Stable & Market-Ready

No DLL imports – Pure MQL5 code

No external dependencies – Works offline

No repainting – What you see is what you get

Settings persistence – Survives timeframe changes and restarts

Optimized performance – Minimal CPU and memory usage

Regular updates – Continuous improvement and new features

Version 1.2 – What's New

✨ Professional 3-Tab UI system

✨ Timeframe quick-select bar

✨ Today's Stats with Trade Analytics window

✨ 10-Level TP Ratio Manager (extended from 4)

✨ Manual R:R ratio input with toggle

✨ Smart Lot Validator with one-click Fix

✨ Smart Auto Settings for 20 assets

✨ Alert Settings window

✨ Position move buttons on all popup windows

✨ Settings persistence across timeframe changes

✨ Enhanced Quick Trade mode

🔧 Multiple UI improvements and bug fixes

Pro Trader Insight

"Professional traders don't chase entries. They master exits."





Many successful traders use one simple entry method but spend years perfecting their exit strategy. Smart Trade Manager Pro gives you that professional edge instantly.





Every feature was designed with one goal: help you keep more of what you earn.





