Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail

🚀 Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail
Professional Trade Management Tool for MT5

Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is a powerful, professional-grade MT5 trade management utility designed for traders who want full control over exits, not risky automated entries.

Instead of buying multiple Expert Advisors, traders use this tool to manage any manual or EA trade smarter, faster, and with precision — because exits matter more than entries.

💡 Why Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail?

Most traders lose money not because of bad entries, but because of poor exit management.

This tool solves that problem.

With Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail, you can:

Lock profits step by step

Reduce emotional decisions

Manage risk like professional traders

Control trades with one click

No strategy lock-in.
No signal dependency.
Just pure trade management power.

🔥 Key Features (High-Value)
🎯 Multi-TP Ladder Control (TP1 → TP10)

Scale out your trades exactly the way you want.

Use 1 TP or up to 10 TPs

Close by percentage or fixed lots

Keep runners for extended profits

Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

🧠 Smart Trail System (Advanced Trailing)

Unlike basic trailing stops, Smart Trail allows:

Step-based trailing after TP hits

Trailing only when conditions are met

Runner-friendly trailing logic

Designed to protect profits without killing winning trades early.

🟢 Drag-to-Set SL & TP (Premium Feature)

Simply drag SL / TP lines on the chart.

Points auto-update instantly

No manual calculations

Visual, fast, and accurate

This feature alone makes the tool feel premium and professional.

⚡ One-Click Trade Actions

Manage trades instantly with dedicated buttons:

Break-Even (BE)

Partial Close (25%, 50%, 75%)

Close Buy / Sell

Close All Positions

Trail ON / OFF

No delay. No mistakes.

💼 Works With Manual & EA Trades

Manage manual trades

Manage EA-opened trades

Works on any strategy

Supports hedging & netting accounts

You stay in control — not the EA.

📂 Per-Symbol Profiles

Save different settings for:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

BTCUSD

Any other symbol

Load profiles instantly and trade consistently.

👥 Who Is This Tool For?

✔ Manual traders
✔ Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers
✔ Forex & index traders
✔ EA users who want better exits
✔ Traders who value risk management over signals

If you already know how to enter trades, this tool will dramatically improve how you exit them.

🚫 What This Tool Is NOT

❌ Not a signal provider

❌ Not an auto-entry EA

❌ Not a “get rich quick” system

✅ It is a professional trade management utility

🧠 Pro Trader Insight

Many professional traders use trade management tools instead of buying multiple EAs — because controlling exits is more important than chasing entries.

Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is built exactly for that mindset.

🔒 Safe, Stable & Market-Ready

No repainting

No strategy interference

No over-optimization risk

Marketplace-safe design



MT5 trade manager, MT5 smart trailing stop, partial close MT5, multi TP ladder MT5, break even tool MT5, trade management utility MT5, gold trading tool MT5, professional MT5 tools

⭐ Final Words

If you are serious about trading and want professional-level control over your trades,
Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is the tool you’ve been looking for.

Trade smarter.
Protect profits.
Exit like a pro.
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
Experts
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions. This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and auto
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis