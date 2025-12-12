Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
🚀 Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail
Professional Trade Management Tool for MT5
Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is a powerful, professional-grade MT5 trade management utility designed for traders who want full control over exits, not risky automated entries.
Instead of buying multiple Expert Advisors, traders use this tool to manage any manual or EA trade smarter, faster, and with precision — because exits matter more than entries.
💡 Why Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail?
Most traders lose money not because of bad entries, but because of poor exit management.
This tool solves that problem.
With Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail, you can:
Lock profits step by step
Reduce emotional decisions
Manage risk like professional traders
Control trades with one click
No strategy lock-in.
No signal dependency.
Just pure trade management power.
🔥 Key Features (High-Value)
🎯 Multi-TP Ladder Control (TP1 → TP10)
Scale out your trades exactly the way you want.
Use 1 TP or up to 10 TPs
Close by percentage or fixed lots
Keep runners for extended profits
Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
🧠 Smart Trail System (Advanced Trailing)
Unlike basic trailing stops, Smart Trail allows:
Step-based trailing after TP hits
Trailing only when conditions are met
Runner-friendly trailing logic
Designed to protect profits without killing winning trades early.
🟢 Drag-to-Set SL & TP (Premium Feature)
Simply drag SL / TP lines on the chart.
Points auto-update instantly
No manual calculations
Visual, fast, and accurate
This feature alone makes the tool feel premium and professional.
⚡ One-Click Trade Actions
Manage trades instantly with dedicated buttons:
Break-Even (BE)
Partial Close (25%, 50%, 75%)
Close Buy / Sell
Close All Positions
Trail ON / OFF
No delay. No mistakes.
💼 Works With Manual & EA Trades
Manage manual trades
Manage EA-opened trades
Works on any strategy
Supports hedging & netting accounts
You stay in control — not the EA.
📂 Per-Symbol Profiles
Save different settings for:
XAUUSD
EURUSD
BTCUSD
Any other symbol
Load profiles instantly and trade consistently.
👥 Who Is This Tool For?
✔ Manual traders
✔ Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers
✔ Forex & index traders
✔ EA users who want better exits
✔ Traders who value risk management over signals
If you already know how to enter trades, this tool will dramatically improve how you exit them.
🚫 What This Tool Is NOT
❌ Not a signal provider
❌ Not an auto-entry EA
❌ Not a “get rich quick” system
✅ It is a professional trade management utility
🧠 Pro Trader Insight
Many professional traders use trade management tools instead of buying multiple EAs — because controlling exits is more important than chasing entries.
Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is built exactly for that mindset.
🔒 Safe, Stable & Market-Ready
No repainting
No strategy interference
No over-optimization risk
Marketplace-safe design
⭐ Final Words
If you are serious about trading and want professional-level control over your trades,
Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is the tool you’ve been looking for.
Trade smarter.
Protect profits.
Exit like a pro.