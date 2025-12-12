🚀 Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail

Professional Trade Management Tool for MT5





Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is a powerful, professional-grade MT5 trade management utility designed for traders who want full control over exits, not risky automated entries.





Instead of buying multiple Expert Advisors, traders use this tool to manage any manual or EA trade smarter, faster, and with precision — because exits matter more than entries.





💡 Why Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail?





Most traders lose money not because of bad entries, but because of poor exit management.





This tool solves that problem.





With Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail, you can:





Lock profits step by step





Reduce emotional decisions





Manage risk like professional traders





Control trades with one click





No strategy lock-in.

No signal dependency.

Just pure trade management power.





🔥 Key Features (High-Value)

🎯 Multi-TP Ladder Control (TP1 → TP10)





Scale out your trades exactly the way you want.





Use 1 TP or up to 10 TPs





Close by percentage or fixed lots





Keep runners for extended profits





Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.





🧠 Smart Trail System (Advanced Trailing)





Unlike basic trailing stops, Smart Trail allows:





Step-based trailing after TP hits





Trailing only when conditions are met





Runner-friendly trailing logic





Designed to protect profits without killing winning trades early.





🟢 Drag-to-Set SL & TP (Premium Feature)





Simply drag SL / TP lines on the chart.





Points auto-update instantly





No manual calculations





Visual, fast, and accurate





This feature alone makes the tool feel premium and professional.





⚡ One-Click Trade Actions





Manage trades instantly with dedicated buttons:





Break-Even (BE)





Partial Close (25%, 50%, 75%)





Close Buy / Sell





Close All Positions





Trail ON / OFF





No delay. No mistakes.





💼 Works With Manual & EA Trades





Manage manual trades





Manage EA-opened trades





Works on any strategy





Supports hedging & netting accounts





You stay in control — not the EA.





📂 Per-Symbol Profiles





Save different settings for:





XAUUSD





EURUSD





BTCUSD





Any other symbol





Load profiles instantly and trade consistently.





👥 Who Is This Tool For?





✔ Manual traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers

✔ Forex & index traders

✔ EA users who want better exits

✔ Traders who value risk management over signals





If you already know how to enter trades, this tool will dramatically improve how you exit them.





🚫 What This Tool Is NOT





❌ Not a signal provider





❌ Not an auto-entry EA





❌ Not a “get rich quick” system





✅ It is a professional trade management utility





🧠 Pro Trader Insight





Many professional traders use trade management tools instead of buying multiple EAs — because controlling exits is more important than chasing entries.





Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is built exactly for that mindset.





🔒 Safe, Stable & Market-Ready





No repainting





No strategy interference





No over-optimization risk





Marketplace-safe design









⭐ Final Words





If you are serious about trading and want professional-level control over your trades,

Smart Trade Manager Pro – Smart Trail is the tool you’ve been looking for.





Trade smarter.

Protect profits.

Exit like a pro.