Exolara is a next-generation MT5 EA that blends Support and Resistance Levels with a brand-new proprietary approach called the Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy.

Why Exolara is so effective

This unique strategy is based on a concept rarely used in retail trading. The EA analyzes how price behaves when it gets “compressed” between micro-liquidity pockets inside a support or resistance zone. When price stays trapped in an extremely narrow structure, the EA measures:

micro-volume imbalance

wick-to-body ratio pressure

compression density

momentum displacement after the breakout

Once the compression reaches a critical threshold, the EA waits for a displacement candle and then enters a trade in the direction of the liquidity release. This allows the system to catch explosive moves that happen right after price stops “building pressure.

Why this strategy is powerful:

Price often compresses before major moves. By detecting these rare compression conditions inside support and resistance zones, the EA can identify the exact moment the market is about to release stored liquidity.

Key Features:

Automatic detection of support and resistance levels

Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy for ultra-precise entries

Trades only when price builds pressure inside controlled structures

Advanced filters for volume imbalance and candle deformation

Dynamic risk options and Max Allowed DD% protection

Works with all brokers with or without suffixes

Fully automated plug-and-play system

Recommended Use:

Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.

Leverage: From 1:100

Minimum Deposit: 200 USD

Symbols: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Attach the EA to EURUSD chart, choose your risk settings, and the EA will take care of the rest automatically without the need for any additional setup.

Settings Explanations: