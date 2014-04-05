CRT Bomb Pro
CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 Full Version
The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols. VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc
Works on all Pairs ,Metals & Indices
Key Features:
Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures
Provides visual arrows and pattern highlighting
Calculates automatic take-profit (TP1, TP2) and stop-loss levels
Sends push notifications at Candle 3 opening
Supports multiple languages (English/French)
Pattern Logic:
Candle 1: Strong impulse move
Candle 2: Small trap candle closing inside previous wick
Candle 3: Powerful reversal candle that engulfs trap candle
Output:
Bullish/Bearish entry signals with calculated risk management
Real-time alerts for new pattern formations
Clean visual presentation on chart
The indicator is designed for systematic traders seeking reliable reversal setups with predefined risk-reward parameters.