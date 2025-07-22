Telegram to mt5 signal copier
- 유틸리티
- Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
- 버전: 3.10
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights!
Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5?
Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then executes them instantly.
Whether you're following a premium signal provider or automating your own Telegram alerts, this tool helps you streamline your trading workflow, reduce manual effort, and avoid missed opportunities.
⚙️ Key Features:
-
✅ Connects directly to your Telegram channel
-
✅ Parses key trading instructions (BUY/SELL, symbol, entry, SL, TP)
-
✅ Saves signals for MQL5 access
-
✅ Compatible with any MT5 Expert Advisor or custom logic
-
✅ Easy setup with your Telegram credentials
SET-UP GUIDE:
Supported symbols:
📦 What You Get:
-
✔️ A pre-built .exe application — no coding required
-
✔️ Sample MT5 EA to demonstrate reading and using signals
-
✔️ Step-by-step setup guide
-
✔️ Support for integration and customization
🛠️ Requirements:
-
Telegram account (with access to the target channel)
-
Windows PC or VPS
-
MetaTrader 5 terminal
-
Internet connection
👨💻 Ideal For:
-
Traders who receive signals via Telegram
-
Developers building auto-trading systems based on external alerts
-
Signal providers distributing alerts via Telegram
-
Anyone looking to automate manual copying of trades into MT5
📌 Notes:
-
Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of
📞 Support:
Friendly support and documentation included.
Need help with integration? We’re here to assist!
I wanted to join the Telegram group, but nothing appears, and up there in the stratus box it says "disconnected," but instead, under "connections" it says "api," just like it does for you in the ads.