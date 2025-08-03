INDICATOR: GEN Zenith

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal.

This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your trading system. The visualization features for delta volume and Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas make this indicator a complete tool for analysis and risk management.

Key Features

Automatic detection of Zenith patterns (reversals) using swing highs and swing lows.

Calculation and display of delta volume to measure the strength of buying/selling pressure within the pattern.

Visualization of Zenith patterns as triangles and level lines on the chart.

Calculation and visualization of SL and TP areas based on a customizable Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio.

Real-time notification system when a signal is detected (Pop-up alert, Push, and Email).

Automatic object management, displaying a limited number of patterns to keep the chart clean.

Flexible display settings for colors and size.

Input Parameters

Zenith Settings

Length: The number of bars to detect a swing high or swing low.

The number of bars to detect a swing high or swing low. Amount of Patterns: The maximum number of Zenith patterns to display on the chart.

The maximum number of Zenith patterns to display on the chart. Show Delta Volume: Option to display the delta volume label on the pattern.

Option to display the delta volume label on the pattern. Delta Volume Font Size: Font size for the delta volume label.

Font size for the delta volume label. Zenith Up Color: The color for bullish Zenith patterns.

The color for bullish Zenith patterns. Zenith Dn Color: The color for bearish Zenith patterns.

SL/TP Box Settings

Show SL & TP Boxes: Option to display the visual SL and TP boxes.

Option to display the visual SL and TP boxes. Take Profit RR Ratio: The Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio for calculating the Take Profit level.

The Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio for calculating the Take Profit level. SL Box Color: The color for the Stop Loss area.

The color for the Stop Loss area. TP Box Color: The color for the Take Profit area.

Notification Settings

Enable Pop-up Alert: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.

Enable sound notifications when a signal appears. Enable Push Notification: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.

Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app. Enable Email: Send signal notifications via email.

Signal Logic

The indicator detects pivot points for swing highs and swing lows. A Bullish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot high, with the reversal level set at the lowest swing low within the pivot's range. A Bearish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot low, with the reversal level set at the highest swing high within the pivot's range. When a Zenith pattern is detected, the indicator calculates the delta volume and draws the visual pattern on the chart. SL/TP boxes are drawn with the SL level at the reversal point and the TP level based on the specified R:R. Signals are sent via notifications if enabled.

Usage