Flying Turtles

Flying Turtles EA for MT5

Breakout Power with Turtle Trading DNA.

The Flying Turtles EA is inspired by the legendary Turtle Trading System, built to detect breakouts from consolidation zones and ride trends with discipline and precision. Whether you’re trading forex, indices, or metals, this EA aims to capture big moves after price breaks out of key levels.

Key Features:

  • Classic Turtle Trading Logic: Identifies breakout levels based on recent highs/lows and executes trades with trend-following confirmation.

  • Customizable Breakout Strategy:

    • User-defined Donchian channel period

    • Filter false breakouts with optional ATR volatility or moving average trend filter

  • Smart Risk Management:

    • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

    • Custom SL/TP in pips or ATR-based

    • Optional breakeven and trailing stop functions

  • Time & Session Filter: Trade during optimal breakout hours only (e.g., London/NY overlap).

  • Visual Dashboard Panel (optional): Monitors breakout signals, active positions, and market status in real time.

🧠 How It Works:

The EA scans for breakout conditions—when price breaks above or below a defined channel (e.g., 20-period high/low). It confirms the move with optional trend/volatility filters before entering the trade, helping traders catch the early part of strong directional moves.

🏆 Ideal For:

  • Breakout traders

  • Traders who follow rules-based systems

  • M15, and H1 timeframes

  • Prop firm challenge strategies or long-trend trades


Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



