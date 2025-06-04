Zentral Trading Manager

Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever

Take control of your trades like never before.

Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution.

Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues.

Key Features (Latest 2025 Update):

• One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positions with surgical accuracy.

• Smart SL/TP by Dollar – Set stop loss and take profit using real USD values — no more pip guessing.

• Trigger-Based Trailing Stop – Draws an orange line on chart. Trailing stop only activates when price hits your custom level.

• Breakeven Mode – Lock in gains with a single toggle. Capital protection made easy.

• Per-Symbol Settings Memory – Remembers your inputs per symbol. No need to retype every session.

• Live Floating Profit Display – Real-time profit tracking, compatible with both standard and cent accounts.

• Auto Cleanup Engine – Automatically removes trigger lines and trade states when trades close. Keeps your chart clean.

New Features Added:

• Pending Buy & Sell Buttons – Set pending orders with visual confirmation lines. No accidental entries.

• Buy/Sell Signal Button – Simple ON/OFF toggle to activate or deactivate signal generation logic.

• Lot Size Calculator – Calculate your exact lot size based on your risk in USD and custom risk distance. Precision execution guaranteed.

• DPI-Aware Design – You can now change the font sizes according to your preference

Having Layout or Text Issues?

If you're experiencing graphic issues like overlapping boxes, cut-off labels, or blurry fonts — it’s not the EA. It’s MetaTrader 5.

Follow these steps to fix it:

Right-click on your MT5 shortcut (Vantage, XM, Exness, etc.) and click Properties Go to the Compatibility tab Click Change high DPI settings Check Override high DPI scaling behavior Under scaling, choose System (Enhanced) Click OK and restart MT5

This fully fixes layout problems on most high-DPI monitors.

Built for speed, clarity, and full control.

Zentral lets you focus on trading — not platform limitations.

No fluff. No guesswork. Just serious trading power.



