Psycho Matrix 101 MT5

🔷 Psycho Matrix 101 – Adaptive Multi-Momentum Trading System (MT5)

Psycho Matrix 101 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a hybrid momentum-structure algorithm

This EA is not a simple indicator crossover bot.

It uses a dynamic “market psychology matrix” to detect when price momentum, trend strength, and directional imbalance align — then executes time-controlled trades with strict capital protection rules.

🚀 Unique Trading Technique (Core Advantage)

🔹 Psycho-Momentum Matrix Logic (Exclusive)

Unlike traditional systems that rely on price alone, Psycho Matrix 101 analyzes:

RSI of ADX values (momentum of trend strength itself)

Directional Imbalance (+DI vs –DI) across two timeframes

Relative distance between multiple SMAs to detect compression and expansion phases

Absolute volatility difference filter to avoid low-quality signals

👉 This allows the EA to trade market pressure, not just price movement.

🧠 How the Strategy Works (Simplified)

Trend Strength Validation ADX confirms whether the market has enough energy to move

RSI is calculated on ADX data, not price → early momentum detection Directional Control +DI and –DI are compared to confirm buyer or seller dominance

Conflicts are filtered out automatically Market Compression Filter Multiple SMAs are compared using absolute distance logic

Trades only trigger when the market exits indecision zones Dual-Timeframe Confirmation Main execution timeframe (default M3)

Higher validation timeframe (default M10)

Reduces false entries and noise Time-Based Trade Management Prevents long exposure during reversals or news spikes

🛡️ Advanced Risk & Capital Protection

✔ Smart Lot Validation (broker min/max enforced)

✔ Automatic Margin Check before entry

✔ Equity Drawdown Protection

Closes all positions if loss threshold is reached

Suspends trading temporarily after losses

✔ Profit Target Auto-Shutdown

EA removes itself after reaching a predefined profit goal

✔ Broker Stop-Level & TP Validation

Prevents “Invalid Stops” errors

✔ Market Session & Trading Permission Checks

This makes the EA safe for live accounts, including strict brokers.

⏱️ Optimized for Stability

📊 Best Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Markets: Forex majors & minors

Best for gold but make your Daily profit wisely and close

Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY adjust TP as you like

Timeframes: Execution: M3 Confirmation: M10

Account Type: any , ECN , raw

Broker: Any true MT5 broker we recommend icmarkets https://icmarkets.com/open-trading-account/live/?camp=69337

Minimum Deposit: Flexible (depends on lot size) more fund more price range you can control

Note : the negative equity because you covering a price range to trade on /// a look back feature will be added soon to control out of range

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Lot size

Take Profit (pips)

Maximum open positions

RSI, ADX, and SMA periods

Timeframes

Logging on/off

❗ Important Notes

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

Trades only when conditions align

This EA is designed for controlled, logical trading, to control un-logical price movement.

👤 Who This EA Is For

✅ Traders who value logic over hype

✅ Users who want automatic risk control

✅ Investors who prefer short exposure trades

✅ Developers who understand indicator synergy

❌ Not for gamblers or “100% win rate” seekers

📌 Final Words

Psycho Matrix 101 is a technical, psychology-driven Expert Advisor built for traders who want a clean, disciplined, and adaptive system.





🔒 Stable. Logical. Professional.