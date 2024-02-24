//--- 입력 매개변수

input group "The date can be entered in any of the formats:"

input group "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi], yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi:ss]"

input group "yyyymmdd [hh:mi:ss], yyyymmdd [hhmiss]"

input group "yyyy/mm/dd [hh:mi:ss], yyyy-mm-dd [hh:mi:ss]"

input string InpDateStr; // Please enter the date here as a string



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 입력에 문자열로 입력된 시간을 날짜/시간 값으로 변환합니다.

datetime time=StringToTime(InpDateStr);

//--- 입력한 문자열과 얻은 시간을 저널에 표시합니다.

PrintFormat("Date entered as a string in the form '%s' is converted to datetime in the form '%s'",

InpDateStr, TimeToString(time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

//--- 수신된 날짜-시간에 수직선을 생성하고 차트를 이 위치로 이동합니다.

if(CreateVLine(time))

ChartNavigateToTime(time);

/*

result:

Date entered as a string in the form '' is converted to datetime in the form '1970.01.01 00:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '2024' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 20:24:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '202400' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 20:24:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '20240000' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 00:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '2024022410' is converted to datetime in the form '2030.09.06 00:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '20240224 10' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 10:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '20240224 01' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 01:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '20240224 0030' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 23:00:00'

Date entered as a string in the form '20240224 0100' is converted to datetime in the form '2024.02.24 01:00:00'

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 수직선 객체 만들기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateVLine(const datetime line_time)

{

ResetLastError();



string name=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_VLINE";

if(!ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_VLINE, 0, line_time, 0))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DOT);

ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, true);



return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 차트를 지정된 바 오픈 시간으로 이동 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ChartNavigateToTime(const datetime time)

{

ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_AUTOSCROLL, false);

ResetLastError();



int bar=iBarShift(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, time);

if(bar<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: iBarShift() failed. Error code: %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



long first=0;

if(!ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, first))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error code: %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



return(ChartNavigate(0, CHART_CURRENT_POS, (int)first-bar));

}