REI: Ring Energy Inc
1.03 USD 0.02 (1.90%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REIの今日の為替レートは、-1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.03の安値と1.08の高値で取引されました。
Ring Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.03 1.08
1年のレンジ
0.72 1.81
- 以前の終値
- 1.05
- 始値
- 1.05
- 買値
- 1.03
- 買値
- 1.33
- 安値
- 1.03
- 高値
- 1.08
- 出来高
- 1.540 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.43%
- 1年の変化
- -35.63%
