Divisas / REI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
REI: Ring Energy Inc
1.05 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de REI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ring Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REI News
- CFO de Ring Energy renuncia, controlador nombrado como reemplazo interino
- El CFO de Ring Energy renuncia, el controlador es nombrado como reemplazo interino
- Ring Energy CFO resigns, controller appointed as interim replacement
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Ring Energy: Debt Ratio Climbs As Costs Decline (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy: Progress With Reducing Lease Operating Expenses (NYSE:REI)
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- REI is selling a 'durable' duffel bag for only $94 that 'looks small but can fit a lot'
- REI's top-rated bandana towel that's 'great at wicking sweat' is on sale for just $17
- REI is selling a 'sleek' $150 backpack with 'so much space' for only $94
- REI is selling a top-rated $72 Stanley thermos for only $50
- REI is selling a 'super premium' $50 power bank for only $30, that's 'simple to use'
- Earnings call transcript: Ring Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Ring Energy Q2 2025 slides: Free cash flow surges 328% as operating costs decline
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ring Energy (REI) Q2 Earnings
- Ring Energy Inc earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ring Energy (REI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- REI is selling $160 trail running shoes for only $112, and shoppers love them for 'all kinds of terrain'
- Geopark (GPRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- REI is selling a 'comfortable' and 'warm' $129 down jacket for just $50
- Vitesse Energy (VTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cheap Barrels, Forced Seller, Hormuz Risk - I'm In (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy Selects Veriforce ® as Exclusive Contractor Management Partner to Streamline Safety and Compliance Operations
Rango diario
1.05 1.11
Rango anual
0.72 1.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.05
- Open
- 1.06
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Low
- 1.05
- High
- 1.11
- Volumen
- 1.228 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.70%
- Cambio anual
- -34.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B