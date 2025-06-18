통화 / REI
REI: Ring Energy Inc
0.99 USD 0.04 (3.88%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REI 환율이 오늘 -3.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.98이고 고가는 1.05이었습니다.
Ring Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.98 1.05
년간 변동
0.72 1.81
- 이전 종가
- 1.03
- 시가
- 1.04
- Bid
- 0.99
- Ask
- 1.29
- 저가
- 0.98
- 고가
- 1.05
- 볼륨
- 1.626 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.88%
- 월 변동
- -9.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -38.13%
