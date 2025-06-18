货币 / REI
REI: Ring Energy Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.95%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REI汇率已更改0.95%。当日，交易品种以低点1.05和高点1.11进行交易。
关注Ring Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REI新闻
- Ring Energy首席财务官辞职，财务总监被任命为临时替代者
- Ring Energy CFO resigns, controller appointed as interim replacement
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Ring Energy: Debt Ratio Climbs As Costs Decline (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy: Progress With Reducing Lease Operating Expenses (NYSE:REI)
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- REI is selling a 'durable' duffel bag for only $94 that 'looks small but can fit a lot'
- REI's top-rated bandana towel that's 'great at wicking sweat' is on sale for just $17
- REI is selling a 'sleek' $150 backpack with 'so much space' for only $94
- REI is selling a top-rated $72 Stanley thermos for only $50
- REI is selling a 'super premium' $50 power bank for only $30, that's 'simple to use'
- Earnings call transcript: Ring Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Ring Energy Q2 2025 slides: Free cash flow surges 328% as operating costs decline
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ring Energy (REI) Q2 Earnings
- Ring Energy Inc earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ring Energy (REI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- REI is selling $160 trail running shoes for only $112, and shoppers love them for 'all kinds of terrain'
- Geopark (GPRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- REI is selling a 'comfortable' and 'warm' $129 down jacket for just $50
- Vitesse Energy (VTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cheap Barrels, Forced Seller, Hormuz Risk - I'm In (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy Selects Veriforce ® as Exclusive Contractor Management Partner to Streamline Safety and Compliance Operations
- Ring Energy maintains $585 million borrowing base, extends credit term
日范围
1.05 1.11
年范围
0.72 1.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.05
- 开盘价
- 1.06
- 卖价
- 1.06
- 买价
- 1.36
- 最低价
- 1.05
- 最高价
- 1.11
- 交易量
- 1.196 K
- 日变化
- 0.95%
- 月变化
- -2.75%
- 6个月变化
- -7.83%
- 年变化
- -33.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值