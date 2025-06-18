QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REI
REI: Ring Energy Inc

0.99 USD 0.04 (3.88%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REI ha avuto una variazione del -3.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.98 e ad un massimo di 1.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Ring Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.98 1.05
Intervallo Annuale
0.72 1.81
Chiusura Precedente
1.03
Apertura
1.04
Bid
0.99
Ask
1.29
Minimo
0.98
Massimo
1.05
Volume
1.626 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.88%
Variazione Mensile
-9.17%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.91%
Variazione Annuale
-38.13%
