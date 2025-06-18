Valute / REI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REI: Ring Energy Inc
0.99 USD 0.04 (3.88%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REI ha avuto una variazione del -3.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.98 e ad un massimo di 1.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Ring Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REI News
- Il CFO di Ring Energy si dimette, il controller nominato sostituto ad interim
- Ring Energy CFO resigns, controller appointed as interim replacement
- PROP vs. REI: Which Oil Stock Under $5 Is Worth Holding Now?
- Ring Energy: Debt Ratio Climbs As Costs Decline (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy: Progress With Reducing Lease Operating Expenses (NYSE:REI)
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- REI is selling a 'durable' duffel bag for only $94 that 'looks small but can fit a lot'
- REI's top-rated bandana towel that's 'great at wicking sweat' is on sale for just $17
- REI is selling a 'sleek' $150 backpack with 'so much space' for only $94
- REI is selling a top-rated $72 Stanley thermos for only $50
- REI is selling a 'super premium' $50 power bank for only $30, that's 'simple to use'
- Earnings call transcript: Ring Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Ring Energy Q2 2025 slides: Free cash flow surges 328% as operating costs decline
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ring Energy (REI) Q2 Earnings
- Ring Energy Inc earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ring Energy (REI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- REI is selling $160 trail running shoes for only $112, and shoppers love them for 'all kinds of terrain'
- Geopark (GPRK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- REI is selling a 'comfortable' and 'warm' $129 down jacket for just $50
- Vitesse Energy (VTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cheap Barrels, Forced Seller, Hormuz Risk - I'm In (NYSE:REI)
- Ring Energy Selects Veriforce ® as Exclusive Contractor Management Partner to Streamline Safety and Compliance Operations
- Ring Energy maintains $585 million borrowing base, extends credit term
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.98 1.05
Intervallo Annuale
0.72 1.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.03
- Apertura
- 1.04
- Bid
- 0.99
- Ask
- 1.29
- Minimo
- 0.98
- Massimo
- 1.05
- Volume
- 1.626 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.13%
21 settembre, domenica