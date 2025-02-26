クォートセクション
通貨 / RCKY
RCKY: Rocky Brands Inc

30.62 USD 1.07 (3.62%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RCKYの今日の為替レートは、3.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.42の安値と30.70の高値で取引されました。

Rocky Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
29.42 30.70
1年のレンジ
11.93 32.00
以前の終値
29.55
始値
29.42
買値
30.62
買値
30.92
安値
29.42
高値
30.70
出来高
108
1日の変化
3.62%
1ヶ月の変化
1.69%
6ヶ月の変化
73.88%
1年の変化
-3.89%
