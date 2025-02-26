通貨 / RCKY
RCKY: Rocky Brands Inc
30.62 USD 1.07 (3.62%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RCKYの今日の為替レートは、3.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.42の安値と30.70の高値で取引されました。
Rocky Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
29.42 30.70
1年のレンジ
11.93 32.00
- 以前の終値
- 29.55
- 始値
- 29.42
- 買値
- 30.62
- 買値
- 30.92
- 安値
- 29.42
- 高値
- 30.70
- 出来高
- 108
- 1日の変化
- 3.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 73.88%
- 1年の変化
- -3.89%
