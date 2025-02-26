통화 / RCKY
RCKY: Rocky Brands Inc
29.08 USD 1.54 (5.03%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RCKY 환율이 오늘 -5.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.01이고 고가는 30.83이었습니다.
Rocky Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
29.01 30.83
년간 변동
11.93 32.00
- 이전 종가
- 30.62
- 시가
- 30.83
- Bid
- 29.08
- Ask
- 29.38
- 저가
- 29.01
- 고가
- 30.83
- 볼륨
- 109
- 일일 변동
- -5.03%
- 월 변동
- -3.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 65.13%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.73%
20 9월, 토요일