OPK: Opko Health Inc

1.51 USD 0.12 (8.63%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OPKの今日の為替レートは、8.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.38の安値と1.52の高値で取引されました。

Opko Health Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.38 1.52
1年のレンジ
1.11 2.04
以前の終値
1.39
始値
1.40
買値
1.51
買値
1.81
安値
1.38
高値
1.52
出来高
2.729 K
1日の変化
8.63%
1ヶ月の変化
11.03%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.12%
1年の変化
2.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K