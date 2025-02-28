通貨 / OPK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OPK: Opko Health Inc
1.51 USD 0.12 (8.63%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OPKの今日の為替レートは、8.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.38の安値と1.52の高値で取引されました。
Opko Health Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPK News
- LH Stock Rises on Acquisition of BioReference Health's Select Assets
- Labcorp、BioReference Healthのオンコロジー資産の買収を完了
- Here's Why You Should Retain OPKO Health Stock in Your Portfolio
- Opko Health (OPK) Q2 Revenue Falls 14%
- OPK Stock Slips Following Q2 Earnings Miss, Gross Margin Expands
- Opko Health stock hits 52-week low at 1.21 USD
- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Opko Health earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Opko Health Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock drops
- Compared to Estimates, OPKO Health (OPK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- OPKO Health to Participate in the 3rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Symposium
- GeneDx Holdings: A More Reasonable Valuation (NASDAQ:WGS)
- OPKO Health: Strong Pipeline Of Drugs, But Not Rushing To Buy (NASDAQ:OPK)
- ModeX assembles advisory board for antibody development
- Opko Health at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Restructuring and Growth Plans
- Opko Health grants stock options, approves bonuses
- Is Novo Nordisk Immune To Trump's Drug Price Plans (NYSE:NVO)
- Opko Health at BioConnect: Strategic Shifts and Financial Insights
- OPKO Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- This Rocket Lab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM)
- Labcorp Holdings (LH) Stock: Regaining Credibility
- Opko Health (OPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
1.38 1.52
1年のレンジ
1.11 2.04
- 以前の終値
- 1.39
- 始値
- 1.40
- 買値
- 1.51
- 買値
- 1.81
- 安値
- 1.38
- 高値
- 1.52
- 出来高
- 2.729 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.12%
- 1年の変化
- 2.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K