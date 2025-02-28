QuotazioniSezioni
OPK: Opko Health Inc

1.45 USD 0.06 (3.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OPK ha avuto una variazione del -3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.45 e ad un massimo di 1.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Opko Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.45 1.52
Intervallo Annuale
1.11 2.04
Chiusura Precedente
1.51
Apertura
1.51
Bid
1.45
Ask
1.75
Minimo
1.45
Massimo
1.52
Volume
2.876 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.97%
Variazione Mensile
6.62%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.69%
Variazione Annuale
-2.03%
