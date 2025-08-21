通貨 / NDSN
NDSN: Nordson Corporation
227.63 USD 3.99 (1.78%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NDSNの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり223.91の安値と228.35の高値で取引されました。
Nordson Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NDSN News
- Nordson's Expenses are on the Rise: Will It Affect Margins?
- Twin Disc Climbs 70% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Johnson Controls Rewards Shareholders With 8% Dividend Hike
- Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio
- Here's Why Nordson (NDSN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nordson Stock?
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Nordson stock price target raised to $275 from $260 at Oppenheimer
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Company News for Aug 22, 2025
- Nordson stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson on strong demand
- Jefferies raises Nordson stock price target to $240 on strong results
- Nordson Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NDSN)
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- What's Going On With Nordson Stock Thursday? - Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)
- Nordson stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong ATS momentum
1日のレンジ
223.91 228.35
1年のレンジ
165.03 266.86
- 以前の終値
- 223.64
- 始値
- 223.91
- 買値
- 227.63
- 買値
- 227.93
- 安値
- 223.91
- 高値
- 228.35
- 出来高
- 448
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.72%
- 1年の変化
- -12.62%
