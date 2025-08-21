Currencies / NDSN
NDSN: Nordson Corporation
226.56 USD 0.64 (0.28%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NDSN exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 225.31 and at a high of 227.65.
Follow Nordson Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NDSN News
Daily Range
225.31 227.65
Year Range
165.03 266.86
- Previous Close
- 225.92
- Open
- 225.92
- Bid
- 226.56
- Ask
- 226.86
- Low
- 225.31
- High
- 227.65
- Volume
- 310
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.19%
- Year Change
- -13.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%