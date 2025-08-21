Valute / NDSN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NDSN: Nordson Corporation
225.08 USD 2.55 (1.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NDSN ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 224.70 e ad un massimo di 228.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Nordson Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NDSN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Nordson's Expenses are on the Rise: Will It Affect Margins?
- Twin Disc Climbs 70% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Johnson Controls Rewards Shareholders With 8% Dividend Hike
- Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio
- Here's Why Nordson (NDSN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nordson Stock?
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Nordson stock price target raised to $275 from $260 at Oppenheimer
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Company News for Aug 22, 2025
- Nordson stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson on strong demand
- Jefferies raises Nordson stock price target to $240 on strong results
- Nordson Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NDSN)
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Intervallo Giornaliero
224.70 228.18
Intervallo Annuale
165.03 266.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 227.63
- Apertura
- 228.18
- Bid
- 225.08
- Ask
- 225.38
- Minimo
- 224.70
- Massimo
- 228.18
- Volume
- 708
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.60%
20 settembre, sabato