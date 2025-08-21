Devises / NDSN
NDSN: Nordson Corporation
225.08 USD 2.55 (1.12%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NDSN a changé de -1.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 224.70 et à un maximum de 228.18.
Suivez la dynamique Nordson Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
224.70 228.18
Range Annuel
165.03 266.86
- Clôture Précédente
- 227.63
- Ouverture
- 228.18
- Bid
- 225.08
- Ask
- 225.38
- Plus Bas
- 224.70
- Plus Haut
- 228.18
- Volume
- 708
- Changement quotidien
- -1.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.74%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.45%
- Changement Annuel
- -13.60%
20 septembre, samedi