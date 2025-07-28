通貨 / MAT
MAT: Mattel Inc
17.33 USD 0.09 (0.52%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MATの今日の為替レートは、0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.11の安値と17.40の高値で取引されました。
Mattel Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MAT News
- ハスブロ株、マジックの成長と2026年のエンターテイメントラインナップでRoth/MKMの買い推奨を維持
- Roth/MKM、小売りタイミングのシフトを受けてMattel株の「中立」評価を維持
- Hasbro stock maintains Buy rating at Roth/MKM on Magic growth and 2026 entertainment lineup
- Mattel stock rating reiterated at Neutral by Roth/MKM amid retail timing shifts
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Jefferies highlights Lego’s strong growth as positive signal for Hasbro and Mattel
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Mattel reshuffles leadership team as McKnight departs after 26 years
- Kevin O'Leary Reveals 5 Wealth-Building Rules From $4.2 Billion Exit: Focus On Yield Generation, Principal Protection - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Helped by brand tie-ups, Lego’s first-half sales hit a record
- Mattel (MAT) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Mattel’s Barbie Under Strain As Pop Mart’s Labubu Charts Path To Billion- Dollar Toy Empire By 2025 End - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Google settles YouTube children’s privacy lawsuit
- Mattel: In The Long Run, Fewer Kids Mean Fewer Sales (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Why Shopify’s CFO Doesn’t Want To Talk About Price Hikes—Yet - Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Consumer companies confront tariff pricing dilemma
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Mattel Posts Mixed Results in Q2
1日のレンジ
17.11 17.40
1年のレンジ
13.95 22.07
- 以前の終値
- 17.24
- 始値
- 17.30
- 買値
- 17.33
- 買値
- 17.63
- 安値
- 17.11
- 高値
- 17.40
- 出来高
- 6.913 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.90%
- 1年の変化
- -9.36%
