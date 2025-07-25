Divisas / MAT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MAT: Mattel Inc
17.24 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MAT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mattel Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAT News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Jefferies highlights Lego’s strong growth as positive signal for Hasbro and Mattel
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Mattel reshuffles leadership team as McKnight departs after 26 years
- Kevin O'Leary Reveals 5 Wealth-Building Rules From $4.2 Billion Exit: Focus On Yield Generation, Principal Protection - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Helped by brand tie-ups, Lego’s first-half sales hit a record
- Mattel (MAT) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Mattel’s Barbie Under Strain As Pop Mart’s Labubu Charts Path To Billion- Dollar Toy Empire By 2025 End - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Google settles YouTube children’s privacy lawsuit
- Mattel: In The Long Run, Fewer Kids Mean Fewer Sales (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Why Shopify’s CFO Doesn’t Want To Talk About Price Hikes—Yet - Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Consumer companies confront tariff pricing dilemma
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Mattel Posts Mixed Results in Q2
- More Big Tech names report this week amid AI spending spree. Wall Street still wants some to leave their ‘comfort zone.’
- Toy makers nix batteries, other materials to save costs during tariff war
- Mohawk's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
- Mattel stock price target maintained at $30 by DA Davidson despite tariff costs
- BofA Securities lowers Mattel stock price target to $27 on margin concerns
Rango diario
17.10 17.55
Rango anual
13.95 22.07
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.38
- Open
- 17.44
- Bid
- 17.24
- Ask
- 17.54
- Low
- 17.10
- High
- 17.55
- Volumen
- 7.683 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.36%
- Cambio anual
- -9.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B