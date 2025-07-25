货币 / MAT
MAT: Mattel Inc
17.36 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAT汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点17.34和高点17.54进行交易。
关注Mattel Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAT新闻
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Jefferies highlights Lego’s strong growth as positive signal for Hasbro and Mattel
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Mattel reshuffles leadership team as McKnight departs after 26 years
- Kevin O'Leary Reveals 5 Wealth-Building Rules From $4.2 Billion Exit: Focus On Yield Generation, Principal Protection - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Helped by brand tie-ups, Lego’s first-half sales hit a record
- Mattel (MAT) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Mattel’s Barbie Under Strain As Pop Mart’s Labubu Charts Path To Billion- Dollar Toy Empire By 2025 End - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Google settles YouTube children’s privacy lawsuit
- Mattel: In The Long Run, Fewer Kids Mean Fewer Sales (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Why Shopify’s CFO Doesn’t Want To Talk About Price Hikes—Yet - Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Consumer companies confront tariff pricing dilemma
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Mattel Posts Mixed Results in Q2
- More Big Tech names report this week amid AI spending spree. Wall Street still wants some to leave their ‘comfort zone.’
- Toy makers nix batteries, other materials to save costs during tariff war
- Mohawk's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
- Mattel stock price target maintained at $30 by DA Davidson despite tariff costs
- BofA Securities lowers Mattel stock price target to $27 on margin concerns
日范围
17.34 17.54
年范围
13.95 22.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.38
- 开盘价
- 17.44
- 卖价
- 17.36
- 买价
- 17.66
- 最低价
- 17.34
- 最高价
- 17.54
- 交易量
- 1.307 K
- 日变化
- -0.12%
- 月变化
- -4.04%
- 6个月变化
- -10.75%
- 年变化
- -9.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值