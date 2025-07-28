Valute / MAT
MAT: Mattel Inc
17.08 USD 0.25 (1.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.92 e ad un massimo di 17.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Mattel Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MAT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.92 17.30
Intervallo Annuale
13.95 22.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.33
- Apertura
- 17.30
- Bid
- 17.08
- Ask
- 17.38
- Minimo
- 16.92
- Massimo
- 17.30
- Volume
- 6.348 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.67%
20 settembre, sabato