QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MAT
Tornare a Azioni

MAT: Mattel Inc

17.08 USD 0.25 (1.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.92 e ad un massimo di 17.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Mattel Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.92 17.30
Intervallo Annuale
13.95 22.07
Chiusura Precedente
17.33
Apertura
17.30
Bid
17.08
Ask
17.38
Minimo
16.92
Massimo
17.30
Volume
6.348 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.44%
Variazione Mensile
-5.58%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.19%
Variazione Annuale
-10.67%
20 settembre, sabato