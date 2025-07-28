Devises / MAT
MAT: Mattel Inc
17.08 USD 0.25 (1.44%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MAT a changé de -1.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.92 et à un maximum de 17.30.
Suivez la dynamique Mattel Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MAT Nouvelles
- L’action Hasbro maintient sa notation d’achat chez Roth/MKM grâce à la croissance de Magic et aux sorties de 2026
- La notation de l’action Mattel maintenue à "Neutre" par Roth/MKM en raison des changements de calendrier commercial
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Holiday Cheer for Walmart (WMT) as Shoppers Look for Value Over Glitz - TipRanks.com
- Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025
- Jefferies highlights Lego’s strong growth as positive signal for Hasbro and Mattel
- U.S. holiday spending set for steepest drop since pandemic, PwC survey shows
- Mattel reshuffles leadership team as McKnight departs after 26 years
- Kevin O'Leary Reveals 5 Wealth-Building Rules From $4.2 Billion Exit: Focus On Yield Generation, Principal Protection - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Helped by brand tie-ups, Lego’s first-half sales hit a record
- Mattel (MAT) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Mattel’s Barbie Under Strain As Pop Mart’s Labubu Charts Path To Billion- Dollar Toy Empire By 2025 End - Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Google settles YouTube children’s privacy lawsuit
- Mattel: In The Long Run, Fewer Kids Mean Fewer Sales (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Why Shopify’s CFO Doesn’t Want To Talk About Price Hikes—Yet - Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Consumer companies confront tariff pricing dilemma
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Mattel Posts Mixed Results in Q2
Range quotidien
16.92 17.30
Range Annuel
13.95 22.07
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.33
- Ouverture
- 17.30
- Bid
- 17.08
- Ask
- 17.38
- Plus Bas
- 16.92
- Plus Haut
- 17.30
- Volume
- 6.348 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.44%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -12.19%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.67%
