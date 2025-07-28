FiyatlarBölümler
MAT
MAT: Mattel Inc

17.08 USD 0.25 (1.44%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MAT fiyatı bugün -1.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

Mattel Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
16.92 17.30
Yıllık aralık
13.95 22.07
Önceki kapanış
17.33
Açılış
17.30
Satış
17.08
Alış
17.38
Düşük
16.92
Yüksek
17.30
Hacim
6.348 K
Günlük değişim
-1.44%
Aylık değişim
-5.58%
6 aylık değişim
-12.19%
Yıllık değişim
-10.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar