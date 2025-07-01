通貨 / LPSN
LPSN: LivePerson Inc
0.69 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LPSNの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.67の安値と0.71の高値で取引されました。
LivePerson Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LPSN News
- After Plunging 34.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for LivePerson (LPSN)
- ライブパーソン、2億2600万ドルの債務削減取引を完了
- LivePerson completes deleveraging transaction, cuts debt by $226 million
- LivePerson clarifies reverse stock split proposal in response to Nasdaq notice
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock LivePerson (LPSN) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- LivePerson integrates with Amazon Connect to unify customer service
- Vector Capital sells Liveperson NASDAQ:LPSN shares worth $1.9 million
- LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: LivePerson’s Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- LivePerson earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- LivePerson Q2 2025 slides: revenue decline continues amid debt restructuring
- LivePerson to exchange $341.1 million of 2026 notes in debt reduction deal
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lyft (LYFT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LivePerson stock surges after expanded Google Cloud AI partnership
- LivePerson expands Google Cloud partnership to enhance AI capabilities
- Liveperson EVP Greenberg sells $7.6k in shares
- Liveperson CFO Collins sells $22k in shares
- Liveperson EVP Greenberg sells $7624 in shares
- LivePerson appoints tech veteran Tony Zingale to board of directors
- LivePerson: Not Compelling Enough With Major Revenue Declines (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:LPSN)
- LivePerson shareholders approve stock plan amendment and elect directors
1日のレンジ
0.67 0.71
1年のレンジ
0.51 2.08
- 以前の終値
- 0.69
- 始値
- 0.69
- 買値
- 0.69
- 買値
- 0.99
- 安値
- 0.67
- 高値
- 0.71
- 出来高
- 2.393 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -24.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.75%
- 1年の変化
- -46.09%
