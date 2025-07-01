货币 / LPSN
LPSN: LivePerson Inc
0.68 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LPSN汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.66和高点0.73进行交易。
关注LivePerson Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPSN新闻
- After Plunging 34.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for LivePerson (LPSN)
- LivePerson完成债务削减交易，减少2.26亿美元债务
- LivePerson completes deleveraging transaction, cuts debt by $226 million
- LivePerson clarifies reverse stock split proposal in response to Nasdaq notice
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock LivePerson (LPSN) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- LivePerson integrates with Amazon Connect to unify customer service
- Vector Capital sells Liveperson NASDAQ:LPSN shares worth $1.9 million
- LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: LivePerson’s Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- LivePerson earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- LivePerson Q2 2025 slides: revenue decline continues amid debt restructuring
- LivePerson to exchange $341.1 million of 2026 notes in debt reduction deal
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lyft (LYFT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LivePerson stock surges after expanded Google Cloud AI partnership
- LivePerson expands Google Cloud partnership to enhance AI capabilities
- Liveperson EVP Greenberg sells $7.6k in shares
- Liveperson CFO Collins sells $22k in shares
- Liveperson EVP Greenberg sells $7624 in shares
- LivePerson appoints tech veteran Tony Zingale to board of directors
- LivePerson: Not Compelling Enough With Major Revenue Declines (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:LPSN)
- LivePerson shareholders approve stock plan amendment and elect directors
日范围
0.66 0.73
年范围
0.51 2.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.68
- 开盘价
- 0.69
- 卖价
- 0.68
- 买价
- 0.98
- 最低价
- 0.66
- 最高价
- 0.73
- 交易量
- 2.847 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -25.27%
- 6个月变化
- -15.00%
- 年变化
- -46.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值