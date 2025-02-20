クォートセクション
通貨 / CCSI
株に戻る

CCSI: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

29.34 USD 0.85 (2.98%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CCSIの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.61の安値と29.39の高値で取引されました。

Consensus Cloud Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCSI News

1日のレンジ
28.61 29.39
1年のレンジ
17.84 32.10
以前の終値
28.49
始値
28.69
買値
29.34
買値
29.64
安値
28.61
高値
29.39
出来高
259
1日の変化
2.98%
1ヶ月の変化
12.11%
6ヶ月の変化
27.57%
1年の変化
24.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K