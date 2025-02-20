Currencies / CCSI
CCSI: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc
28.28 USD 0.26 (0.93%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCSI exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.74 and at a high of 28.37.
Follow Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCSI News
- All You Need to Know About Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Earnings call transcript: Consensus Cloud’s Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CCSI)
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Consensus Cloud Q2 2025 slides: Revenue returns to growth as corporate segment expands
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Consensus Cloud Solutions earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- CCC Intelligent Solutions soars after beating Q2 expectations
- Moody’s affirms Consensus Cloud Solutions’ B2 rating, downgrades notes
- Consensus Cloud Solutions secures $225 million credit facility with U.S. Bank
- Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Ziff Davis Stock: Trading At Multiples Seen In The Depths Of GFC (ZD)
- Consensus Cloud Solutions: Revenue Surprise, AI Exposure, And Very Cheap (NASDAQ:CCSI)
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
27.74 28.37
Year Range
17.84 32.10
- Previous Close
- 28.02
- Open
- 28.00
- Bid
- 28.28
- Ask
- 28.58
- Low
- 27.74
- High
- 28.37
- Volume
- 173
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 8.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.96%
- Year Change
- 19.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%