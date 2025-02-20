FiyatlarBölümler
CCSI
CCSI: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

28.97 USD 0.37 (1.26%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CCSI fiyatı bugün -1.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
28.88 29.53
Yıllık aralık
17.84 32.10
Önceki kapanış
29.34
Açılış
29.40
Satış
28.97
Alış
29.27
Düşük
28.88
Yüksek
29.53
Hacim
298
Günlük değişim
-1.26%
Aylık değişim
10.70%
6 aylık değişim
25.96%
Yıllık değişim
22.49%
