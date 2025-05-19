通貨 / BWEN
BWEN: Broadwind Inc
2.12 USD 0.01 (0.47%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BWENの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.12の安値と2.22の高値で取引されました。
Broadwind Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.12 2.22
1年のレンジ
1.41 3.03
- 以前の終値
- 2.13
- 始値
- 2.17
- 買値
- 2.12
- 買値
- 2.42
- 安値
- 2.12
- 高値
- 2.22
- 出来高
- 318
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.21%
- 1年の変化
- -7.83%
