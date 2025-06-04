Valute / BWEN
BWEN: Broadwind Inc
2.09 USD 0.03 (1.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWEN ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.08 e ad un massimo di 2.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Broadwind Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BWEN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.08 2.19
Intervallo Annuale
1.41 3.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.12
- Apertura
- 2.12
- Bid
- 2.09
- Ask
- 2.39
- Minimo
- 2.08
- Massimo
- 2.19
- Volume
- 376
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.13%
21 settembre, domenica