QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BWEN
Tornare a Azioni

BWEN: Broadwind Inc

2.09 USD 0.03 (1.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWEN ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.08 e ad un massimo di 2.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Broadwind Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.08 2.19
Intervallo Annuale
1.41 3.03
Chiusura Precedente
2.12
Apertura
2.12
Bid
2.09
Ask
2.39
Minimo
2.08
Massimo
2.19
Volume
376
Variazione giornaliera
-1.42%
Variazione Mensile
1.46%
Variazione Semestrale
43.15%
Variazione Annuale
-9.13%
21 settembre, domenica