통화 / BWEN
BWEN: Broadwind Inc
2.09 USD 0.03 (1.42%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BWEN 환율이 오늘 -1.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.08이고 고가는 2.19이었습니다.
Broadwind Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
2.08 2.19
년간 변동
1.41 3.03
- 이전 종가
- 2.12
- 시가
- 2.12
- Bid
- 2.09
- Ask
- 2.39
- 저가
- 2.08
- 고가
- 2.19
- 볼륨
- 376
- 일일 변동
- -1.42%
- 월 변동
- 1.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.13%
20 9월, 토요일