BTM: Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class A
3.92 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BTMの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.84の安値と3.98の高値で取引されました。
Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.84 3.98
1年のレンジ
0.93 6.88
- 以前の終値
- 3.91
- 始値
- 3.95
- 買値
- 3.92
- 買値
- 4.22
- 安値
- 3.84
- 高値
- 3.98
- 出来高
- 997
- 1日の変化
- 0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 161.33%
- 1年の変化
- 146.54%
