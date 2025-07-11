クォートセクション
通貨 / BTM
BTM: Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class A

3.92 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BTMの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.84の安値と3.98の高値で取引されました。

Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.84 3.98
1年のレンジ
0.93 6.88
以前の終値
3.91
始値
3.95
買値
3.92
買値
4.22
安値
3.84
高値
3.98
出来高
997
1日の変化
0.26%
1ヶ月の変化
8.89%
6ヶ月の変化
161.33%
1年の変化
146.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K