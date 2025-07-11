Dövizler / BTM
BTM: Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class A
3.66 USD 0.26 (6.63%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BTM fiyatı bugün -6.63% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.95 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bitcoin Depot Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BTM haberleri
- Bitcoin depot CEO Mintz sells shares worth $1.19 million
- Bitcoin Depot appoints Scott Buchanan as president, retains COO and director roles
- Bitcoin Depot discloses executive trading plans omitted from prior filing
- Bitcoin Depot vs. Coinbase: Which Stock Will Ride Next Crypto Wave?
- Bitcoin Depot appoints Alex Holmes to board and audit committee
- How to Play BTM Stock Post Solid Q2 Results Amid Kiosk Expansion
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/14/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- BTM's Q2 BTM Kiosks Revenues Rise 5.9% Y/Y: Will the Upside Continue?
- Bitcoin Depot Shares Recover Slightly In Wednesday Pre-Market: What's Going On?
- H.C. Wainwright raises Bitcoin Depot stock price target to $6.50 on EBITDA outlook
- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot Q2 2025 slides reveal strong metrics despite investor concerns
- Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- P10, Inc. (PX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot vs. BTCS: Which Stock Will Ride the Next Crypto Wave?
- Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin Depot Rides on Kiosk Expansion: Bullish on Bitcoin Potential?
- Bitcoin Depot appoints Philip Brown as chief compliance officer
- Crypto firm Bitcoin Standard to list on Nasdaq through SPAC deal
- Here's What Could Help Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Bitcoin Depot: A Cleaner P&L, Yet Market Wants More Than Profit Growth (NASDAQ:BTM)
Günlük aralık
3.66 3.95
Yıllık aralık
0.93 6.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.92
- Açılış
- 3.92
- Satış
- 3.66
- Alış
- 3.96
- Düşük
- 3.66
- Yüksek
- 3.95
- Hacim
- 986
- Günlük değişim
- -6.63%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.67%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 144.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 130.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar