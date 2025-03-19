クォートセクション
BMED: BlackRock Future Health ETF

26.46 USD 0.21 (0.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BMEDの今日の為替レートは、0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.46の安値と26.46の高値で取引されました。

BlackRock Future Health ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.46 26.46
1年のレンジ
21.56 26.87
以前の終値
26.25
始値
26.46
買値
26.46
買値
26.76
安値
26.46
高値
26.46
出来高
7
1日の変化
0.80%
1ヶ月の変化
0.61%
6ヶ月の変化
10.34%
1年の変化
1.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K