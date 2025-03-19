通貨 / BMED
BMED: BlackRock Future Health ETF
26.46 USD 0.21 (0.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BMEDの今日の為替レートは、0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.46の安値と26.46の高値で取引されました。
BlackRock Future Health ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BMED News
1日のレンジ
26.46 26.46
1年のレンジ
21.56 26.87
- 以前の終値
- 26.25
- 始値
- 26.46
- 買値
- 26.46
- 買値
- 26.76
- 安値
- 26.46
- 高値
- 26.46
- 出来高
- 7
- 1日の変化
- 0.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.34%
- 1年の変化
- 1.69%
