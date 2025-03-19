Moedas / BMED
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BMED: BlackRock Future Health ETF
26.46 USD 0.21 (0.80%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BMED para hoje mudou para 0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.46 e o mais alto foi 26.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackRock Future Health ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMED Notícias
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.53%
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Banca Mediolanum H1 2025 slides: Net income up 6% as managed assets surge 47%
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Banca Mediolanum price target raised to €17.20 from €16.90 at Deutsche Bank
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Mediobanca CEO to pitch Banca Generali bid to Italian investors on June 4
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
- Gold Rush: The Story Behind January's U.S. Trade Data
Faixa diária
26.46 26.46
Faixa anual
21.56 26.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.25
- Open
- 26.46
- Bid
- 26.46
- Ask
- 26.76
- Low
- 26.46
- High
- 26.46
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.34%
- Mudança anual
- 1.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh