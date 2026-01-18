Liquidity Apex Pro
- エキスパート
- Rayan Myrie
- バージョン: 3.30
- アクティベーション: 5
Liquidity Apex Pro is a professional, institutional-style Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer trend-aligned entries, disciplined risk control, and trade quality over trade quantity.
This EA is not a scalper, grid, martingale, hedge, or recovery system.
It uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility-aware filters, and strict daily risk limits to operate safely in real market conditions.
⚙️ How It Works (Quick Overview)
Liquidity Apex Pro trades only when multiple high-probability conditions align:
-
Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
-
H1 execution with H4 confirmation
-
Trades only when both timeframes agree
-
-
EMA Trend & Momentum Strength
-
EMA (50 / 200) defines direction
-
ATR-based slope filter avoids weak or sideways markets
-
-
Volatility Awareness
-
ATR ensures entries match current market conditions
-
-
Session-Based Trading
-
Trades only during high-liquidity market hours
-
Avoids low-volume periods and spread spikes
-
-
One Trade per Trend
-
Prevents over-trading and signal stacking
-
-
Daily Drawdown Protection
-
Automatically stops trading once daily risk limit is reached
-
⏱️ Best Timeframe & Usage
-
Recommended chart timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
-
Internal logic:
-
H1 = execution
-
H4 = trend confirmation
-
⚠️ Lower timeframes (M1–M15) are not recommended and may reduce accuracy.
🧪 Backtesting vs Live Market
-
Backtests are useful for logic validation
-
Real performance depends on:
-
Live spreads
-
Execution quality
-
Liquidity conditions
-
Best evaluation method:
Run on demo or small live account to observe real behavior.
🔐 Safe Risk Setup (Skimmable)
🟡 Gold (XAUUSD) — Recommended Settings
Gold is volatile and requires conservative risk.
-
Timeframe: H1
-
RiskPercent:
-
$100–$300 → 0.20% – 0.30%
-
$500–$1,000 → 0.30% – 0.40%
-
$2,000–$5,000 → 0.40% – 0.50%
-
$10,000+ → 0.50% max
-
Why:
Gold spreads and volatility require wider stops. Over-risking Gold is the most common cause of losses.
💱 Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) — Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1
-
RiskPercent:
-
$100–$300 → 0.30%
-
$500–$1,000 → 0.40% – 0.50%
-
$2,000–$5,000 → 0.50% – 0.60%
-
$10,000+ → 0.60% max
-
Forex pairs are smoother and allow slightly tighter risk than Gold.
🛑 Daily Protection (Important)
-
Recommended MaxDailyDDPct: 2.0% – 3.0%
-
Do not increase this value
Once reached, the EA stops trading for the day automatically.
⚠️ Common Beginner Mistakes (Please Read)
These are the most common reasons users get poor results or leave bad reviews:
-
❌ Running the EA on M5 / M15 instead of H1
-
❌ Increasing risk too quickly, especially on Gold
-
❌ Expecting trades every day (this EA is selective)
-
❌ Judging performance from very short backtests
-
❌ Using brokers with wide spreads or poor execution
Tip:
This EA is designed for patience and consistency, not high-frequency trading.
👤 Who This EA Is Best For
-
Traders who prefer trend-based, disciplined systems
-
Medium-term swing or trend traders
-
Users willing to test on demo or small live accounts
-
Accounts of all sizes (recommended $500+ for best scaling)
🛡️ Technical & Market Compliance
Liquidity Apex Pro is fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules:
-
No martingale or grid logic
-
No DLLs or external dependencies
-
No pop-ups or advertising
-
Broker stop-level compliant
-
Dynamic margin & risk checks
-
Validator-safe and Market-approved structure
📌 Summary
Liquidity Apex Pro is built for traders who want:
-
Clean, structured logic
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation
-
Conservative risk management
-
Real-market performance focus
This EA prioritizes capital protection first, consistency second — not unrealistic backtest curves.
Trading Session & Time Zone Reference (Important)
Liquidity Apex Pro operates during high-liquidity market hours only.
Trading is session-based, not 24/7.
🔹 How Session Timing Works
-
All session filters are based on broker server time
-
Default settings are optimized for brokers using GMT+2 / GMT+3
-
The goal is to capture London → New York liquidity overlap
🔹 Default Active Trading Window
Broker Time: 09:00 → 21:00
This corresponds approximately to:
|Region
|Local Trading Time
|PST (USA West)
|11:00 PM → 11:00 AM
|MST (USA Mountain)
|12:00 AM → 12:00 PM
|CST (USA Central)
|1:00 AM → 1:00 PM
|EST (USA East)
|2:00 AM → 2:00 PM
|London (UK)
|8:00 AM → 8:00 PM
|Central Europe (CET)
|9:00 AM → 9:00 PM
|Dubai (UAE)
|12:00 PM → 12:00 AM
|Tokyo (JST)
|5:00 PM → 5:00 AM
|Sydney (AEST)
|7:00 PM → 7:00 AM
⚠️ Times are approximate and may vary slightly depending on broker daylight-saving adjustments.
🔹 Why This Session Is Used
-
Avoids low-liquidity Asian dead hours
-
Reduces spread spikes and erratic price behavior
-
Focuses trading during institutional activity
-
Improves execution consistency on live accounts
🔹 User Adjustment Note
Advanced users may adjust StartHour and EndHour to match their broker’s server time, but the default configuration is recommended and does not require optimization.