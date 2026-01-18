Liquidity Apex Pro is a professional, institutional-style Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer trend-aligned entries, disciplined risk control, and trade quality over trade quantity.

This EA is not a scalper, grid, martingale, hedge, or recovery system.

It uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility-aware filters, and strict daily risk limits to operate safely in real market conditions.

⚙️ How It Works (Quick Overview)

Liquidity Apex Pro trades only when multiple high-probability conditions align:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment H1 execution with H4 confirmation Trades only when both timeframes agree

EMA Trend & Momentum Strength EMA (50 / 200) defines direction ATR-based slope filter avoids weak or sideways markets

Volatility Awareness ATR ensures entries match current market conditions

Session-Based Trading Trades only during high-liquidity market hours Avoids low-volume periods and spread spikes

One Trade per Trend Prevents over-trading and signal stacking

Daily Drawdown Protection Automatically stops trading once daily risk limit is reached



⏱️ Best Timeframe & Usage

Recommended chart timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Internal logic: H1 = execution H4 = trend confirmation



⚠️ Lower timeframes (M1–M15) are not recommended and may reduce accuracy.

🧪 Backtesting vs Live Market

Backtests are useful for logic validation

Real performance depends on: Live spreads Execution quality Liquidity conditions



Best evaluation method:

Run on demo or small live account to observe real behavior.

🔐 Safe Risk Setup (Skimmable)

🟡 Gold (XAUUSD) — Recommended Settings

Gold is volatile and requires conservative risk.

Timeframe: H1

RiskPercent: $100–$300 → 0.20% – 0.30% $500–$1,000 → 0.30% – 0.40% $2,000–$5,000 → 0.40% – 0.50% $10,000+ → 0.50% max



Why:

Gold spreads and volatility require wider stops. Over-risking Gold is the most common cause of losses.

💱 Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) — Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1

RiskPercent: $100–$300 → 0.30% $500–$1,000 → 0.40% – 0.50% $2,000–$5,000 → 0.50% – 0.60% $10,000+ → 0.60% max



Forex pairs are smoother and allow slightly tighter risk than Gold.

🛑 Daily Protection (Important)

Recommended MaxDailyDDPct: 2.0% – 3.0%

Do not increase this value

Once reached, the EA stops trading for the day automatically.

⚠️ Common Beginner Mistakes (Please Read)

These are the most common reasons users get poor results or leave bad reviews:

❌ Running the EA on M5 / M15 instead of H1

❌ Increasing risk too quickly, especially on Gold

❌ Expecting trades every day (this EA is selective)

❌ Judging performance from very short backtests

❌ Using brokers with wide spreads or poor execution

Tip:

This EA is designed for patience and consistency, not high-frequency trading.

👤 Who This EA Is Best For

Traders who prefer trend-based, disciplined systems

Medium-term swing or trend traders

Users willing to test on demo or small live accounts

Accounts of all sizes (recommended $500+ for best scaling)

🛡️ Technical & Market Compliance

Liquidity Apex Pro is fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules:

No martingale or grid logic

No DLLs or external dependencies

No pop-ups or advertising

Broker stop-level compliant

Dynamic margin & risk checks

Validator-safe and Market-approved structure

📌 Summary

Liquidity Apex Pro is built for traders who want:

Clean, structured logic

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Conservative risk management

Real-market performance focus

This EA prioritizes capital protection first, consistency second — not unrealistic backtest curves.

Trading Session & Time Zone Reference (Important)

Liquidity Apex Pro operates during high-liquidity market hours only.

Trading is session-based, not 24/7.

🔹 How Session Timing Works

All session filters are based on broker server time

Default settings are optimized for brokers using GMT+2 / GMT+3

The goal is to capture London → New York liquidity overlap

🔹 Default Active Trading Window

Broker Time: 09:00 → 21:00

This corresponds approximately to:

Region Local Trading Time PST (USA West) 11:00 PM → 11:00 AM MST (USA Mountain) 12:00 AM → 12:00 PM CST (USA Central) 1:00 AM → 1:00 PM EST (USA East) 2:00 AM → 2:00 PM London (UK) 8:00 AM → 8:00 PM Central Europe (CET) 9:00 AM → 9:00 PM Dubai (UAE) 12:00 PM → 12:00 AM Tokyo (JST) 5:00 PM → 5:00 AM Sydney (AEST) 7:00 PM → 7:00 AM

⚠️ Times are approximate and may vary slightly depending on broker daylight-saving adjustments.

🔹 Why This Session Is Used

Avoids low-liquidity Asian dead hours

Reduces spread spikes and erratic price behavior

Focuses trading during institutional activity

Improves execution consistency on live accounts

🔹 User Adjustment Note

Advanced users may adjust StartHour and EndHour to match their broker’s server time, but the default configuration is recommended and does not require optimization.