Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel

Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel - There is no other EA like this in the market !!

Institutional-Grade Dual-Crypto Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel  is not a conventional MT5 Expert Advisor. It is a dual-asset execution system engineered to operate Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) simultaneously, independently, and continuously under one unified EA instance.

While most EAs are limited to single-symbol logic or require multiple charts and robots, this system is architected from the ground up to manage two high-volatility crypto assets in parallel, each with its own execution flow, trade limits, and risk controls — something very few MT5 EAs are structurally capable of.

Proven Performance Backed by Large-Scale Data

The EA has been validated over extremely large historical datasets, demonstrating stability and consistency at scale:

  • Initial Deposit: 5,000

  • Total Net Profit: 114,866

  • Gross Profit: 198,367

  • Profit Factor: 2.38

  • Recovery Factor: 85.66

  • Total Trades Executed: 6,727

  • Profit Trades: 50.51%

  • Loss Trades: 49.49%

  • Max Equity Drawdown: 1.11%

  • Max Balance Drawdown: 1.08%

This combination of high trade volume, controlled drawdown, and strong profit factor is exceptionally rare in crypto-focused MT5 systems.

What Makes This EA Do What Others Cannot

True Dual-Pair Architecture (BTC + ETH at the Same Time)

This EA does not switch symbols, duplicate logic, or share signals.

  • BTC and ETH run on separate internal engines

  • Each asset has its own lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing rules

  • No trade collision, signal dependency, or execution blocking

  • One EA, one chart, two fully independent crypto markets

This allows continuous opportunity capture on both Bitcoin and Ethereum without doubling risk or infrastructure.

Ultra-High-Frequency Market Awareness

The EA processes price movement inside millisecond-level time windows, allowing it to react to rapid crypto volatility that slower EAs completely miss.

  • Designed for sudden impulse moves

  • Avoids delayed entries common in candle-based systems

  • Works consistently across Asia, Europe, and US sessions

The result is high trade frequency with controlled exposure, proven by thousands of executed trades.

Asset-Aware Risk Intelligence

Bitcoin and Ethereum are fundamentally different instruments. This EA treats them as such:

  • Separate minimum price movement thresholds

  • Independent stop and profit distances

  • Volatility-aware trailing logic per asset

You are not forcing one generic rule set onto two different markets — each asset is managed according to its own behavior profile.

Advanced Execution & Capital Protection Layers

Smart Spread & Cost Control

Trades are automatically filtered when spreads exceed defined limits, preventing entries during unfavorable or unstable market conditions.

Dynamic Trailing Profit System

Once positions move into profit, the EA actively manages risk to:

  • Secure gains early

  • Reduce equity fluctuation

  • Allow profitable trades to extend during strong directional moves

Margin, Volume & Broker Hygiene

Before every trade, the system validates:

  • Broker lot constraints and step sizes

  • Available free margin

  • Stop-level and execution restrictions

This reduces rejected orders, execution errors, and over-exposure — a key reason for the EA’s low drawdown profile.

Full Temporal Control

You decide when the EA is allowed to trade:

  • Hour-based trading windows

  • Day-of-week filters

  • Weekend enable/disable

This makes the system adaptable to different broker conditions, volatility cycles, and trader preferences.

Clean, Transparent & Marketplace-Ready Design

  • Single Magic Number for clean position control

  • Automatic BTC & ETH symbol detection across broker naming conventions

  • Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester and live trading

  • Built with strict execution discipline to meet marketplace standards

Who This EA Is Built For

  • Traders who want BTC and ETH exposure without running multiple bots

  • Crypto traders seeking high trade volume with low drawdown

  • Users who value structure, control, and transparency over black-box systems

Final Summary

Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel is a rare class of MT5 Expert Advisor — a true dual-crypto execution engine capable of managing Bitcoin and Ethereum simultaneously with institutional-level discipline.

With thousands of executed trades, minimal drawdown, and a dual-engine architecture that most EAs simply cannot replicate, this system stands apart as a high-performance crypto automation solution designed for serious traders.

One EA. Two crypto giants. One unified growth engine.


