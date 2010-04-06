Summary Signal Line
- インディケータ
- Evgeniy Kornilov
- バージョン: 5.3
SummarySignalLine is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding.
Key Features
-
Composite Analysis — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR
-
Smoothed Signal — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing
-
Visual Clarity — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)
-
Flexible Configuration — full control over component parameters
-
Professional Appearance — levels, labels, customizable colors
Operation Principle
The indicator calculates individual signals from each of five components, assigns weights, sums them, and converts to a unified 0-4 score:
-
0 — Strong Bullish (dark green, top)
-
1 — Bullish (bright green)
-
2 — Neutral (gray, middle)
-
3 — Bearish (orange-red)
-
4 — Strong Bearish (red, bottom)
Signal Interpretation
-
Line in upper zone (0-1.5) — bullish dominance
-
Line in middle zone (1.5-2.5) — neutral or mixed market
-
Line in lower zone (2.5-4) — bearish dominance
-
Sharp color transitions — market dynamics change
Use Cases
-
Trend Identification — quick assessment of overall direction
-
Signal Filtering — confirmation of trading setups
-
Reversal Detection — crossing through neutral zone
-
Trend Strength Analysis — position relative to extreme levels
-
Timeframe Synchronization — signal consistency across timeframes