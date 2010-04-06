Summary Signal Line

SummarySignalLine is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding.

Key Features

  1. Composite Analysis — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR

  2. Smoothed Signal — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing

  3. Visual Clarity — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)

  4. Flexible Configuration — full control over component parameters

  5. Professional Appearance — levels, labels, customizable colors

Operation Principle

The indicator calculates individual signals from each of five components, assigns weights, sums them, and converts to a unified 0-4 score:

  • 0 — Strong Bullish (dark green, top)

  • 1 — Bullish (bright green)

  • 2 — Neutral (gray, middle)

  • 3 — Bearish (orange-red)

  • 4 — Strong Bearish (red, bottom)

Signal Interpretation

  • Line in upper zone (0-1.5) — bullish dominance

  • Line in middle zone (1.5-2.5) — neutral or mixed market

  • Line in lower zone (2.5-4) — bearish dominance

  • Sharp color transitions — market dynamics change

Use Cases

  1. Trend Identification — quick assessment of overall direction

  2. Signal Filtering — confirmation of trading setups

  3. Reversal Detection — crossing through neutral zone

  4. Trend Strength Analysis — position relative to extreme levels

  5. Timeframe Synchronization — signal consistency across timeframes


おすすめのプロダクト
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
インディケータ
マルチタイムフレーム移動平均線インジケーター マルチタイムフレーム移動平均線インジケーターで、市場のトレンドをより深く理解しましょう。この強力なMQL5ツールを使用すると、5つの異なる時間足の移動平均線を1つのチャートに同時に表示できます。複数のインジケーターをワークスペースに表示することなく、さまざまな視点から価格のダイナミクスに関する包括的な洞察を得ることができます。 主な機能： マルチタイムフレーム分析： 1つのチャートに、異なる時間足（例：M15、H1、H4、D1、W1）から最大5つの移動平均線を表示します。 カスタマイズ可能な期間： 表示されるすべての線に対して、希望する移動平均線の期間を簡単に設定できます。 多様なMAタイプ： 単純移動平均 (SMA)、指数移動平均 (EMA)、平滑化移動平均 (SMMA)、線形加重移動平均 (LWMA) など、幅広い移動平均線タイプから選択できます。 調整可能な時間足： 監視したい任意の5つの時間足を選択でき、比類のない柔軟性を提供します。 クリーンな視覚化： 複数のトレンドの視点を一目で確認でき、時間足間の合致点や乖離を特定するのに役立
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
インディケータ
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Linear Trend Predictor MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Linear Trend Predictor ー - エントリ ポイントと方向サポート ラインを組み合わせたトレンド インジケーター。高値/安値チャネルを突破するという原理に基づいて機能します。 インジケーターのアルゴリズムは市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、ボラティリティと市場の動向を考慮します。 インジケーターの機能  平滑化手法を使用して、市場のトレンドと、買い注文または売り注文を開くためのエントリー ポイントを表示します。  任意の時間枠のチャートを分析して、短期および長期の市場の動きを判断するのに適しています。  あらゆる市場や時間枠に適応可能な入力パラメータにより、トレーダーはインジケーターを独自にカスタマイズできます。  設定されたインジケーター信号は消えず、再描画もされません。ローソク足の終値で決定されます。  いくつかの種類の通知が矢印と組み合わされています。  このインジケーターは、独立した取引システムとして使用することも、他の取引システムへの追加として使用することもできます。  あらゆるレベルの経験を持つトレーダーが使用できます。 主なパラメータ Vol
Risk Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
The Risk Trend indicator simplifies the decision-making process by recognizing reversals using a built-in algorithm and then confirming signals at support/resistance levels. Implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with great reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pips on small periods and for long-term trading.
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
インディケータ
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
インディケータ
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
インディケータ
Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
インディケータ
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
インディケータ
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
Skiey
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Multi Timeframe RSI Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
インディケータ
マルチタイムフレームRSIインジケーター 直感的なRSIインジケーターでマルチタイムフレーム分析の力を解き放ちましょう！ 単一のチャート上で、さまざまな時間枠における市場の勢いを包括的に把握できます。当社のマルチタイムフレームRSIインジケーターを使用すると、5つのカスタマイズ可能な時間枠で一貫した期間で相対力指数（RSI）を追跡でき、より情報に基づいた取引決定を下すことができます。 主な機能： 同時マルチタイムフレーム表示： 最大5つの異なる時間枠のRSIを単一のチャートで同時に監視でき、ウィンドウを切り替える必要がありません。 カスタマイズ可能な時間枠： M1からMNまで、取引戦略に合わせて好みの時間枠を定義できます。 統一されたRSI期間： 選択したすべての時間枠で一貫したRSI計算期間を維持し、直接比較を可能にします。 明確な視覚表現： 複数の市場サイクルにおける買われすぎ/売られすぎの状況と勢いの変化を簡単に識別できます。 強化された意思決定： 時間枠間のダイバージェンスとコンバージェンスを発見し、市場トレンドに関するより深い洞察を提供します。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインター
DTFX Algo Zones for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
インディケータ
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
インディケータ
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator
Khalil Abokwaik
インディケータ
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after on confirmation of trend exhaustion. Signals can also   be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification. Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle. Inputs Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal History Bars : Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution. Show Alert : True/Fa
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
インディケータ
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
VWAP indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
インディケータ
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
MACD 2Line Divergence MT5
Alexandru Chirila
インディケータ
The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify Classical (Normal) Divergences on the MACD, which can signal potential market reversals or continuation trends. Divergences occur when the price and the indicator move in opposing directions, highlighting potential shifts in momentum. What is a Classical (Normal) Divergence? Classical Divergences are categorized into two main types: Bullish Divergence: Occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the MACD forms higher lows. Thi
IndiceXperience
Mateus Silva Marques Dos Santos
インディケータ
Indicador para mercado de Índice Futuro Brasileiro (WIN) __________________________________________________________________________________________________ O indicador trabalha com rompimento de canal indicando o sentido do movimento e os 3 possíveis TP e o SL baseado no ATR. Indicação de utilização em TimeFrame de 5M, mas pode ser utilizado em qualquer tempo gráfico de sua preferencia. __________________________________________________________________________________________________
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
インディケータ
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
インディケータ
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Trend Turn
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
もちろんです。以下は、提供いただいたテキストの日本語への翻訳です： MT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します：究極の天体トレーディングコンパニオン トレーディング体験を天空の高みに高める準備はできていますか？私たちの革命的なMT4用の天文学指標をご紹介します。この革新的なツールは、複雑なアルゴリズムの力を借りて、類まれなる天文学的洞察と精密な計算を提供します。 あなたの指先で宇宙の情報を：   宝のような天文学的データが明らかになる包括的なパネルをご覧ください。惑星の地理的/太陽中心座標、太陽と地球の距離、星の大きさ、伸び、星座、黄道座標および赤道座標、さらには水平座標まで、それぞれが綿密に計算され美しく表示されています。指標によって生成される垂直線は時間値に対応し、トレーディングの旅に宇宙の視点を提供します。 惑星のラインと関係：   グラフを飾る惑星のラインの魔法を体験し、スケールと角度をカスタマイズできます。直感的なコントロールパネルを介して各惑星のラインの表示を簡単に切り替えることができます。指定された時刻範囲内での合会、六分会、四分会、三分会、対会、逆行の指標で天体の関係の芸術を発
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
作者のその他のプロダクト
Summary Indicator Pro
Evgeniy Kornilov
インディケータ
Summary Indicator Pro - Professional Summary Indicator Summary Indicator Pro is a powerful tool that combines 5 key indicators in one panel. Supports 6 languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French. Automatically analyzes trend, overbought/oversold conditions, and market volatility. KEY ADVANTAGES Time saving : Analyze 5 indicators in seconds Color system : Green/red/gray for quick perception Multi-language : 6 interface languages Flexibility : Fully customizable for any strat
FREE
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
インディケータ
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   is an intelligent indicator for MetaTrader 5 that assesses the strength and direction of market trends using Fuzzy Logic principles. Instead of simple binary signals, the indicator calculates confidence levels in trend presence by analyzing multiple technical indicators simultaneously. Key Features: Fuzzy Logic Analysis : Evaluates trend strength using "Weak", "Medium", "Strong" gradations Multi-Factor Assessment : Combines data from ADX, RSI, MACD, and trading volumes Vis
FREE
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
エキスパート
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
AI Smart Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
エキスパート
AI-Enhanced Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary AI Trading Technology for Modern Markets Overview: AI Smart Trend EA represents the next generation of AI-powered trading solutions. This expert advisor combines artificial intelligence algorithms with advanced technical analysis. Our proprietary AI engine analyzes thousands of data points to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy. AI Technology Features: Neural Network Analysis : Deep learning algorithms
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信