Ultimate Extractor Cloud

Ultimate Extractor is a lightweight utility EA that automatically syncs your trading activity to a secure cloud dashboard. Get professional-grade analytics without manual journaling.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

WHAT IT DOES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


Ultimate Extractor runs silently in the background and sends your trade data to ultimateextractor.com where you can:


• View real-time P&L across all your accounts

• Track equity curves and drawdown over time

• Analyze win rates, profit factors, and expectancy

• Monitor individual EA/strategy performance by magic number

• Compare performance across multiple accounts and brokers

• Access your data from any device with a web browser


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEY FEATURES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


▸ AUTOMATIC SYNC

  Trades are synced automatically every few minutes. No manual input required.


▸ MULTI-ACCOUNT SUPPORT

  Connect unlimited MT5 accounts to one dashboard. Compare brokers side-by-side.


▸ EA PERFORMANCE TRACKING

  Each EA/strategy is tracked separately by magic number. See which strategies perform best.


▸ COMPREHENSIVE ANALYTICS

  - Daily, weekly, monthly P&L breakdown

  - Equity curve visualization

  - Drawdown tracking (current, max, average)

  - Win rate, profit factor, expectancy

  - Trade duration analysis

  - Symbol-by-symbol breakdown


▸ WORKS WITH ANY EA

  Runs alongside your existing EAs without interference. Does not place or modify trades.


▸ LIGHTWEIGHT

  Minimal resource usage. Does not affect execution speed of your trading EAs.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

PRIVACY & SECURITY

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


• Account numbers are hashed - your actual account number is never stored

• Secure HTTPS encryption for all data transmission

• No broker credentials required - only reads trade history

• You control which accounts appear on your dashboard


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW IT WORKS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


1. install Ultimate Extractor Cloud on your MT5 terminal

2. Create a free account at ultimateextractor.com

3. Enter your API key in the EA settings

4. Attach the EA to any chart (symbol doesn't matter)

5. View your analytics at ultimateextractor.com/dashboard


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INPUTS & SETTINGS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


• API Key - Your unique key from ultimateextractor.com (required)

• Sync Interval - How often to sync data (default: 1 minutes)

• Include Open Trades - Sync floating P&L for open positions

• Debug Mode - Enable detailed logging for troubleshooting


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

REQUIREMENTS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


• MetaTrader 5 (build 2361 or higher recommended)

• WebRequest enabled for https://ultimateextractor.com

• Free account at ultimateextractor.com

• Internet connection


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


Q: Does this EA place trades?

A: No. Ultimate Extractor only reads your trade history. It never places, modifies, or closes trades.


Q: Will it slow down my other EAs?

A: No. It uses minimal resources and runs on a timer separate from tick events.


Q: Can I use it on multiple accounts?

A: Yes. Install on as many accounts as you want. All data syncs to one dashboard.


Q: Is my data secure?

A: Yes. All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Account numbers are hashed for privacy.


Q: What happens if I lose internet connection?

A: The EA will retry automatically when connection is restored. No data is lost.


Q: Does it work with MT4?

A: A separate MT4 version is coming soon.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORT

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


For setup help, feature requests, or bug reports:

• Visit: ultimateextractor.com/help

• Email: support@ultimateextractor.com


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VERSION HISTORY

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


v1.0 - Cloud sync with web dashboard




================================================================================

TAGS 

================================================================================

analytics, journal, tracking, dashboard, statistics, performance, drawdown,

equity curve, trade history, cloud, reporting, multi-account, profit factor

Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
